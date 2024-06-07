The upcoming episode of the iconic Wheel of Fortune is no normal outing, with tears ready to flow as the legendary Pat Sajak waves goodbye to the series. In fact, Sajak is waving goodbye to his over 40-year career, with the 195th episode of the 41st season of Wheel of Fortune set to be his last as he retires. This comes following an announcement made by Sajak on X (formerly Twitter), in which the host said, "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

The series is one of US television's best-loved and longest-running game shows, with Sajak as the face most associated with it. What lies in store for the series is anyone's guess. The next era of the show, set to be headed by Ryan Seacrest, will see an iconic pair of shoes needing to be filled. Seacrest will still be joined by co-host Vanna White, keeping some continuity. So, with all this in mind, and with the time ticking toward the sad departure, here is a look at exactly how you can watch and stream Sajak's last-ever episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak will bid his final farewell to Wheel of Fortune on June 7, with the episode airing at 7:30 p.m. EST. Sajak filmed his final episode back on April 5, with a lucky select few in the audience had already witnessed his goodbye. Having stayed away from the press, Sajak's departure has been kept in-house, with his only interview coming in front of his daughter Maggie for the show's socials. Sajak said in the interview,

"This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I've had time to sort of get used to it. And it's been a little bit wistful and all that. I've been enjoying it, taking it all in and reflecting on the great run."

Is Pat Sajak's Last Episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' Premiering on TV?

Yes! As a syndicated show, Wheel of Fortune airs on different channels depending on your local area. Typically, this is CBS, but this can vary across the country. To find out where to watch Wheel of Fortune in your area, check out this handy link:

Is Pat Sajak's Last Episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' Streaming Online?

Suppose you don't have cable but want to watch this momentous moment in US game show history. In that case, streaming is available on a number of apps that offer live television options, including DirectTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Watch Pat Sajak's Farwell Interview

As referenced earlier, Sajak has only done one interview about his departure with his daughter Maggie, with whom he shared his feelings about ending such a long career. Available to watch above, "Thanks For the Memories" Part 1, with Part 2 also available, makes up just one of a selection of special programming in the name of Sajak's departure. Discussing his history as a broadcaster and presenter, Sajak seems both sad and satisfied about his departure, with the time clearly right for the 77-year-old to move on. A mainstay on screens, Sajak has even been recognized for his longevity by the Guinness World Records, officially holding the Guinness Book of World Records spot for longest-running host on the same show. Besides his own accomplishments across his 41 seasons and 8010 episodes, Sajak has also touched the lives of many who have worked with him, perhaps none more so than long-time co-host Vanna White. In another special interview about Sajak's departure, White spoke about her time with the legendary presenter.

In the interview, available to watch above, White is quoted as saying,

"I don't know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try." She goes on to say, "8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did." She then later adds, "As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

As cited on People, Sajak's final speech in front of the audience looks to be a tear-jerker, with the man himself still oozing the same class and style that made him such a pleasure to watch all those years ago. The speech will feature in tonight's final episode, with Sajak quoted as saying:

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade". To catch the full speech, make sure to check out the episode when it airs.

What is Next For 'Wheel of Fortune'?

Although the door may be closing on the series' biggest era, the show must indeed go on. As mentioned previously, the host's mantle will be taken over by veteran presenter Ryan Seacrest. No stranger to filling big shoes, Seacrest recently took over from Dick Clark on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, suggesting the gameshow is in good hands. In a statement released by Seacrest about his upcoming venture, he said: