The wheel's spin stops for us all, and soon that spin will stop for Pat Sajak. The longtime host of the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune today announced his retirement after serving as host of the series for over 40 years. Sajak made the announcement on Monday night via Twitter. The host will be stepping down from his position next year.

"Well," Sajak's statement began, "my time has come." His statement continued, saying that "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last." He noted that "[i]t's been a wonderful ride." He also teased some future plans in "...the coming months." And don't worry, Sajak, who is known for his quippy banter on screen, had no shortage of wit in his farewell, noting that "[i]f nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy."

His announcement comes only two weeks following Sajak's announcement that Wheel of Fortune director Bob Ennis would be leaving the show after having worked on the series for forty years. Pat Sajak began his work on Wheel of Fortune in 1981, though the series was created by Merv Griffin in 1975. The game centers on a revolving group of contestants who all attempt to solve word puzzles. The game has spawned many at-home games, video games, and other spin-offs, so to speak. In its over 40 years on air, the series has become a primetime television staple alongside the reverse question-and-answer trivia series Jeopardy!, which lost its original host, Alex Trebek, when he passed away in 2020. Wheel of Fortune is co-hosted by Vanna White, the pair are known for their banter.

Where Will The Wheel Spin?

Sajak did not indicate who might be replacing him as host of the series. However, it doesn't seem like anyone could quite fill his shoes. Sony Pictures Television, the production and distribution studio behind the series, has not yet made a statement regarding the matter. It will certainly be a difficult task to replace Sajak and his signature humor. Sony knows well the complications of replacing an iconic television figure. After Alex Trebek's death in 2020, the search for a replacement host for Jeopardy! was met with controversy when, after an extensive on-air audition process featuring many celebrity hopefuls, Mike Richards, the series producer was hired as host. However, Richards stepped down shortly afterward, when he was accused of making sexist comments on a podcast. Let's hope that the search for Sajak's replacement goes a bit more smoothly. Regardless, you will still be able to catch Pat Sajak as host for one more season, as he will continue to host the show in its upcoming season.