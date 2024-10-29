It's safe to say that Wheel of Fortune is going through a rough patch, as new host Ryan Seacrest is experiencing a less-than-warm welcome, with viewers nitpicking almost every choice he makes. Some Wheel of Fortune superfans forget that original host Pat Sajak had his own issues during his lengthy tenure on the show. Sajak was rude to some contestants, even yelling at one or two over the years. Sajak gathered popularity due to his jocular personality and his rapport with Vanna White, but these incidents don't paint him in a good light. What's even more shocking is that two of them happened close to the end of his hosting tenure; you'd think he'd want to end his time on Wheel of Fortune with the best foot forward.

Pat Sajak Was Outright Rude to Some ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants

Some of Sajak's interactions, particularly in his last months as a host, are staggering in how rude he was to certain hosts. On the March 22, 2023, episode, when a contestant said that she was ready to solve a puzzle. Sajak's response? "Solve the darn puzzle, please!" But it was what he said afterward that should stick with viewers: “It’s a horrible moment when you know that, ‘Everyone in America knows what this is, why don’t I?’ But you got it.”We appreciate that you pretended you didn’t know until the end. You increased the drama and that was great.” Even if Sajak thought he was joking, that kind of passive-aggressive response comes off less like a joke and more like you're having fun at the contestant's expense. Say what you will about Seacrest's tenure as a Wheel of Fortune host, but he at least isn't poking fun at contestants.

This wasn't the only time Sajak had a less-than-flattering response to contestants. One episode flat out had him telling a contestant that he didn't have a chance of winning after said contestant tried to solve the final puzzle. Another episode had one contestant blurting out "Shut up!" in surprise when she won a puzzle; but when she started to clap after being told her final winnings, Sajak shouted "Shut up!" mockingly. Again, this came off less like a joke and more mean-spirited. There's one episode that's burned itself into my mind, though, as it arguably shows Sajak at his worst.

One of Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Interactions Crossed a Line

Wheel of Fortune often has its contestants introduce themselves at the beginning of the episode while giving them a chance to talk about their lives. March 2022 was no different, as contestant Scott Ingwersen recalled the story of how he nearly lost one of his toes until a pair of paramedics driving by were able to reattach it. Ingwersen thanked the paramedics for their work, to which Sajak bluntly replied: "That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.” This is probably one of the worst reactions a host could have, especially when Ingwersen was being genuinely sincere in thanking the guys who saved his life. Viewers were less than happy, blasting Sajak on Twitter — one fan even called him an "asshole"! But what makes Sajak's reaction so surprising is the fact that, earlier that year, he'd encouraged people to try and be kinder to contestants on Twitter. For him to brush off a contestant telling such a heartwarming story comes off as hypocritical at best and callous at worst.

Pat Sajak Has a Chance To End His ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Legacy on a High Note

Sajak may not be hosting the main Wheel of Fortune show, but he'll return to the Wheel set one final time next year for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Like the name implies, celebrities will compete for charity, all while White and Sajak engage in the usual Wheel of Fortune challenges. This delay might have been a boon for Sajak (it was originally slated to air this month), as it'll give him time to reflect and hopefully put his best foot forward when it comes to hosting Wheel of Fortune. But it still feels like Seacrest is getting a bit of a bum rap when he only just started, and fans should remember that Pat Sajak wasn't the perfect host they remember.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV.

