It's no secret that I'm a fan of Wheel of Fortune. The show, alongside Jeopardy!, was a staple of my childhood; my parents used to joke that I should try to compete on one of those shows since I got so many of the questions right. One memory that's lingered in my mind is when my mom and I were watching a Wheel of Fortune on a Wednesday, and my mom offhandedly said, "I'd trade places with Vanna White — she's got the easiest job in the world." Little did I know that she was onto something, as White reviewed in a recent interview that shooting Wheel of Fortune takes less time than anyone thought.

Vanna White Says That Filming 'Wheel of Fortune' Only Takes 34 Hours A Day

White was a recent guest on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, where she revealed that Wheel of Fortune will shoot an entire season in 34 days. "We film about 34 days a year...That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on… You could feel bad for me." Host Elvis Duran fired back: "I do not feel sorry for you one bit...That sounds like a great job." It's not hard to see his point; while doing six shows in a day does seem like a marathon, White's job revealing the letters after contestants make their guesses sounds like it could be fun. You get a good workout in while you're crossing the game board, and on top of that you have some hilarious moments based on contestants' guesses. Some of White's stories about the wrong guesses genuinely left me in stitches.

It turns out that there's another upside to filming an entire season of Wheel of Fortune in 34 days, since it means that White has 331 days off after finishing filming. To break it down, that's roughly a month of shooting and eleven months of vacation, and in my personal opinion that's more than a fair tradeoff. Even White admits that she didn't look at it that way, which only makes me think my mom was onto something. Maybe instead of competing on Wheel of Fortune, I should be applying to work on it. Only a month's work of filming, flipping letters, and the occasional bit of banter with Ryan Seacrest? That sounds like a dream job to me, though I doubt I could pull off wearing the kinds of dresses that White often sports.

If I'm Being Honest, Vanna White Is A Large Part of What Makes 'Wheel of Fortune' Work