The Bankrupt wedge—a dreaded black space on the Wheel of Fortune’s iconic game board—has long been frustrating for contestants and viewers alike. Landing on this wedge spells disaster: contestants lose all their cash and prizes, forfeit their turn, and must watch as the game progresses to the next player. While this element of risk adds tension to the show, it’s time to reconsider whether the Bankrupt wedge—especially in its current quantity—still serves the game or detracts from it.

The Bankrupt wedge, with its stark black background and bold, vertically written white letters spelling out “BANKRUPT,” is a visual representation of losing all the prize money in one go. Its presence on the wheel—not once, but twice—often turns moments of hope into heartbreak. A single spin can nullify even the most strategic gameplay, leaving contestants and fans questioning whether the risk is worth the reward. This frustration has not gone unnoticed. With Ryan Seacrest's arrival as the new host, fans have taken to social media to voice their concerns about an apparent uptick in bankrupt outcomes. Reddit threads and Twitter discussions are flooded with observations that the Bankrupt wedge feels more punishing than ever. TV Insider noted one Reddit user's remark saying, “There are so many now! Anyone else notice this?” “The wheel has one too many BANKRUPTS on it; pls remove one,” one top-voted comment read.

The Seacrest Effect in Wheel of Fortune

Since taking over as host on September 9, Ryan Seacrest has brought a fresh energy to Wheel of Fortune, but he hasn’t been immune to the Bankrupt wedge’s wrath. In fact, the phenomenon has become a running joke among fans, who jokingly refer to it as the “Seacrest curse.” During a September 18 episode, Seacrest himself joked about the pattern after three consecutive contestants landed on Bankrupt during a single round. “Should we have a conversation with this wheel?” he quipped, attempting to lighten the mood. Seacrest’s reaction mirrors the bewilderment of viewers who have noticed streaks of bad luck. Social media users have shared stories of players hitting the Bankrupt wedge seven times in a row, with one fan venting, “It’s starting to annoy me how many bankrupts there are in a row.” Another joked, “It’s almost like Ryan brought some bad mojo with him.”

Making the Wheel Fair for All Players

Image via ABC

The game’s rules have evolved over time. Before 2009, the Wheel only featured one full-size Bankrupt wedge in the first round. The addition of a second permanent Bankrupt wedge followed the show’s first million-dollar win, to increase the challenge. While this may have been an exciting tweak initially, many feel it now tips the scales too far. While the Bankrupt wedge adds drama and unpredictability to Wheel of Fortune, it may be overshadowing the game’s other elements. The thrill of solving puzzles and winning prizes should take center stage, not the sinking feeling of repeated bankruptcies.

Removing one Bankrupt wedge or reducing its frequency could restore balance and keep the focus on contestants’ skill and strategy.

As fans continue to voice their concerns, producers would do well to consider these calls for change. After all, even an iconic game like Wheel of Fortune can benefit from thoughtful updates to keep its magic alive for new generations of viewers. Perhaps it’s time for the Wheel to turn in favor of the players. New episodes of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 air nightly on ABC. You can also stream the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.