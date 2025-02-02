Picture this, if you will. You are a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, the second-longest running game show in television history, just behind The Price is Right. You've done well. A bad spin here and there, one bad guess in the first round, but not one destined to go viral, like Tavaris Williams' NSFW attempt. Now here you are, in the Bonus Round. You could become only the fifth person in Wheel of Fortune history to win $1 million. You could be the latest in a long line of Bonus Round failures that leave fans at home dumbstruck in disbelief. And if you're really lucky, the answer is "RESTLESSNESS," a word that contains all 6 free letters given to you: R-S-T-L-N and E.

Prior to 1988, contestants in the Bonus Round were allowed to pick five consonants and one vowel, with 15 seconds allotted to guess the answer. Traditionally, the letters most commonly selected, per Pat Sajak himself in the YouTube clip below, were R, S, T, L, N and E. Now why were those letters specifically selected? Strategically, they make a lot of sense. Those six letters alone account for around 45 percent of all letters in a standard English text, so, assuming the words being used in the answer weren't in ancient Sumerian, the odds were pretty good at getting Vanna White to spin at least one or two of them.

Why R-S-T-L-N-E are Free Bonus Round Letters in 'Wheel of Fortune'

The status quo was shaken up with a rule change in 1988. The selection of RSTLNE to that point was practically a given, much like how Family Feud contestants choose to "play" instead of "pass." So, the decision was made to automatically give Bonus Round contestants the six letters free, and have them then choose three more consonants and one vowel. There's no official reason as to why they made the change, but from the producer's side, it made things more interesting. With everyone selecting the same six letters all the time, which was the case far more often than not, the Bonus Round lacked variety. By switching it up, the contestant is now trying to figure out which four letters from the remaining 55 percent in English text might be helpful. And there's no guarantee that you've given Vanna any extra work whatsoever.

Now the question is, has it helped Wheel of Fortune contestants to have those extra letters? Given how there has only been a handful of Bonus Round winners, apparently not. And there may be a good reason for that, at least according to Ben Blatt in the previously cited Slate. Using answers from 13,000 puzzles in the show's opening rounds and over 2,000 Bonus Round puzzles, Blatt determined a distinct difference between the answers in the opening rounds and those in the Bonus Round.

Do the Free Letters R-S-T-L-N-E Help on 'Wheel of Fortune'?