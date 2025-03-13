Ryan Seacrest recently shocked Wheel of Fortune fans after he posted a photo showcasing a barbed wire tattoo on his arm. While the veteran host was attempting to show off his new tattoo, fans instead chose to flood his comments with surprise and acclaim over his muscular arms.

On March 12, 2025, Seacrest and Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram accounts posted two photos and a video of the game show host alongside his co-host Vanna White. In these images, White can be seen smiling and pointing to Seacrest’s tattooed arm — and fans were quick to praise Seacrest’s biceps in the process.

Meanwhile, the video attached to this Instagram carousel explained why Seacrest was in a white tank top and why he had this barbed wire tattoo. According to the Wheel of Fortune host, he wanted to show off his own tattoo after White revealed hers on the show. Plus, he isn’t actually inked up either, so he chose to get a fake tattoo — one that he says will be off by tomorrow! However, fans were left impressed by Seacrest’s post, with many losing it over how in shape Seacrest is.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Continue to Compare Ryan Seacrest to Pat Sajak

In June 2023, fans were stunned when longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced that he was retiring and leaving the show. On September 9, 2024, Seacrest had his first show taking over for Sajak after 40 seasons. As perhaps can be expected, fans didn’t quite know what to think about Seacrest replacing Sajak, especially as Sajak had become a beloved host over the past four decades.

Now, after Seacrest has been at the helm of the show for multiple months, fans are still comparing his performance with that of Sajak. Though many fans have welcomed Seacrest with open arms, others have been rather vocal about their disapproval of his hosting duties. One look at Seacrest’s recent Instagram post more than proves this fan divide, as the comment section still remains full of both praise and criticism.

Wheel of Fortune fans have always been quick to point out whenever Seacrest slips up. They’ve also been very vocal about moments when the veteran host has differed from Sajak in how he handles certain situations. For example, late last year, Seacrest found himself in a bit of controversy after he denied a contestant a $2,000 prize — even though she answered a puzzle correctly — only because she didn’t ring in first. Fans on social media were able to find a similar moment that Sajak faced where he did the complete opposite of Seacrest and instead still gave the contestant the prize — even though they didn’t ring in.

