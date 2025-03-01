Wheel of Fortune has been through a handful of hosts, and while fans took some time to warm up to the newest host, he's quickly winning viewers over. Wheel of Fortune first premiered in 1975. The popular game show was created by Merv Griffin, who also created the iconic game show Jeopardy!. Chuck Woolery was the first host of the game show but left in 1981. After he left the show, Pat Sajak became the new host and, together with Vanna White, the pair created an iconic duo and became the longest-running game show hosts.

However, after being on air for 41 years, Pat decided it was time to focus on other pursuits and spend more time with his family. On June 7, 2023, he appeared on the series for the last time. Now, about a year after Pat left the show, there's a new host on the horizon: Ryan Seacrest. Of course, change isn't always easy, but the new host is certainly doing all that he can to leave his mark while still preserving the energy of the game show.

Ryan Seacrest Honors Pat Sajak and the Show's legacy