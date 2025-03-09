Wheel of Fortune has had its share of nail-biting moments, out-of-left-field funny guesses, heartbreaking losses, and big, big wins. And, as one might expect, the show has no shortage of opinions from fans who believe they're recycling puzzles too often, or that the bonus round questions are too difficult. Recently, a perpetual bee in the bonnet of fans was met with renewed scrutiny when a law student and single mom from Medina, Ohio, Arzice Salonga, missed out on $1,000 in the game's first toss-up round because of a mispronunciation of the word "safari." It's ridiculous and unfair, and proves that Wheel of Fortune needs to amend their rules.

The 'Wheel of Fortune' "Event" Clue Debacle of February 2025

Image via ABC

The category for the now-notorious moment was "Event," and on the board was a clue with two words that read, "A F _ I _ _ N / _ A _ A _ _," with $1K on the line. Salonga, a one-time Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader, buzzed in and answered "African Safari," which was apparently incorrect. Longview's Brian Nelson then buzzed in and answered "African Safari," which was, in fact, correct. Now you may be asking yourself just how two identical answers can be both right and wrong, provided this wasn't a Bizarro Wheel of Fortune, but there is a way, which is why fans' knickers are in a knot.

As the old adage goes, "It's not what you say but how you say it," and that would be the reason why Salonga was deemed incorrect with her guess. Salonga pronounced the word "safari" as "sa-FAIR-ee," while Nelson pronounced it as "sa-FAR-ee," which was ruled correct. Host Ryan Seacrest would confirm, saying, "Yes, safari is the way you have to say that. I just checked with our judges to make sure." Salonga's look was one of shock which, undoubtedly, mirrored the looks of many Wheel of Fortune viewers with the ruling.

The "Safari" Debacle Proves the Need to Amend the 'Wheel of Fortune' Rules