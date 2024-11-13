Ryan Seacrest's era of Wheel of Fortune found its first viral moment when a hilarious guess was uttered on national television. Will Jordan attempted to solve one of the puzzles after adding letters to the board. And while the veteran gave the incorrect answer, it did make millions of people laugh, a perfect way to start the week with.

During the first game, Jordan had to solve a six-word phrase, with some words easy to uncover. When he attempted to make his guess, he uttered, "TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE," which was incorrect. The turn was passed to another contestant, who said the correct answer, "GIVE YOURSELF A ROUND OF APPLAUSE." Jordan's guess went viral on social media, with viewers expressing shock and laughter at his attempt to solve the puzzle.

Will's 'Wheel of Fortune' Attempt Becomes a Viral Sensation And An Act of Kindess

A handful of people called the Coast Guard veteran a "legend." Meanwhile, his viral guess was found multiple times under the comments section of Chantel's Bonus Round attempt on the show's YouTube channel. If there was one thing that viewers were impressed by, it's how confident he sounded when he said his answer, like he wasn't trolling or making a joke. He genuinely believed that he was right.

Over on Instagram, Jordan was interviewed by the show's social media correspondent, Maggie Sajak, who asked about his viral mishap. According to the contestant, he "went blank" due to the environment he was in. However, he believes it was worth it, especially if he was able to make someone laugh. In addition, he's prepared for people to poke fun at him by putting sausages in his car and locker when he goes back to work.

One Word, Endless Laughs: Sausage

Many people can't get over what just happened after that hilarious blunder went to air. Food company Johnsonville announced a special limited promo for World Kindness Day, where it would treat people with "a round of sausage" (aka a coupon for one of its products) if they post something nice. Meanwhile, News 8 reported on a watch party, hosted by the Wheel of Fortune contestant, and raised over $1000 for a local food bank.

While this local veteran didn't win Wheel of Fortune, he did take home $8,000 and a memorable moment on television that many people won't forget. You can watch Seacrest, host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42, on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

