Wheel of Fortune's bonus rounds are back, and this time another contestant missed out on a major prize, leaving another milestone in Ryan Seacrest's hosting duties. And unlike the previous puzzles, this one was much easier to solve. During Monday's episode, Andy's bonus round puzzle was a phrase and was given the letters R, S, E, N, and L, and the contestant added an O and C. Andy's answer contained three words, with the second one already solved and the last one having most of its letters revealed. Unfortunately, Andy was close to solving the puzzle, which was "Based on Principle," but couldn't get the first word during the 10 seconds he was given during the reality game show.

This bonus round failure led to another first for Seacrest as, despite Andy going home with $26,250, he missed out on a car, with him sadly belting out an "Oh Boy." This marks the host's first-ever car loss since he started hosting the show during Pat Sajak's tenure. This isn't the only major loss that has occurred on the show, as during Seacrest's second week of hosting, a contestant missed out on the $1 million jackpot.

How Is Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Duties Holding Up So Far?

Seacrest became the new host of Wheel of Fortune after Sajak announced his retirement following his 40-year-long career. The latest host already has an extensive television experience, as he has appeared on American Idol since 2002 and was the creator of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Seacrest has revealed his excitement about taking over the show, but he couldn't escape the comparisons fans have made between him and his predecessor.

Recently, fans voiced out their complaints about the latest season of Wheel of Fortune, claiming that the changes were overwhelming due to the new set and host. In addition, viewers were willing to nitpick some of his mistakes in the show, while some pitied him for having to break the bad news whenever contestants missed out on many major prizes.

There were rumors surrounding Vanna White and Seacrest's chemistry on the show, especially when it was assumed that she would also leave alongside Sajak. But according to her, she enjoys Seacrest's presence and says he's "doing a good job," debunking any behind-the-scenes rumors fans have made up about the two's working relationship.

You can watch Seacrest host the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.