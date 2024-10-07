Ryan Seacrest's tenure on Wheel of Fortune continues to rile up viewers as they question the show's most recent bonus round answers. During last week's show, Derrick Balfour from Maryland took on the Bonus Puzzle after securing $13,200 and a trip to Vegas. Unfortunately, not only did he not get the answer, but audiences were shocked and confused about what happened. Balfour's Bonus Round theme was "Food and Drink" and he had a chance to win $100,000.

The letters S, E, and L were on the board, and the contestant added A and K. It was a two-word answer and, unfortunately, he was unable to guess it, which ended up being "CASHEW MILK." Fortunately, it wasn't a major loss as the envelope only contained $40,000 if he got it right, and he's still walking away with something.

Fans Were Equally Puzzled By the Answer

Image from ABC

Fans, however, were not pleased with what just happened, especially since only a handful of them had ever heard of cashew milk. According to the YouTube comments, viewers were puzzled about what the drink in question was. Others have accused Wheel of Fortune of "intentionally" putting out obscure answers, so players would lose. One even described the recent puzzles as "super stupid," and is wondering if Maggie Sajak (Pat's Sajak's daughter) is the one behind all this. It's important to note that Sajak is just the show's social media correspondent and isn't involved with the show's puzzles.

"The puzzles are SUPER STUPID now especially the final ones. Is Maggie Sajak making them up in her head."

This isn't the first time fans were upset about the show's latest season. Recently, viewers voiced their frustrations after Pat left the show and replaced the host with Seacrest. In addition, they were not happy with the latest set, and claimed that all of these changes felt "overwhelming."

Can I Get a B-O-N-U-S?

While viewers may accuse the show of intentionally setting up players to fail, Wheel of Fortune has a history of puzzles that left people either scratching their heads or facepalming in regret. Back when Sajak was the show's host, the game had a variety of random phrases as answers, some of them including "Self-Potato," "Right in the butt," and "Can’t Get Regis And Kelly."

Most recently, one of Seacrest's contestants, Vivian Tran, missed out on $1 million during her bonus round as she was unable to solve her puzzle, based on the theme "What are you doing?" The answer to the puzzle was "Offering Some Help," and while she was able to have one of the words revealed, she was unable to guess it within the 10-second time frame.

You can watch Seacrest host the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on Hulu