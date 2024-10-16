Ryan Seacrest has been making records during his Wheel of Fortune tenure. It's one thing to have a first car loss during his time on the game show, but to see it happen twice in a row is something else. And the saddest part was that the contestant was so close to getting the answer right.

Jamel's Bonus Round puzzle on Tuesday's episode was a phrase and was given the letters S, L, N, and E, and added Y, A, and W. Like the previous puzzle, this one features three words and the first one has already been solved. All he had to do was figure out the rest. Unfortunately, Jamel was so close to solving it. At the final second, he said "Always on Demand," which was wrong, as it was "Always in Demand." This meant he missed out on a car, but he was not walking away empty-handed as he was taking home $40,998, and is planning to go to Alaska.

Viewers on social media felt bad for Jamel, as he was close to winning the major prize. They were even shocked that he missed out by one letter and wished the show would give him the win. Regardless, they love his positivity and are glad he's taking home a large sum of cash.

"He was so close but I love his positivity in spite of not winning."

Ryan Seacrest Has a Lot of Firsts In 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ever since Seacrest took over Wheel of Fortune, there have been a handful of missed major jackpot wins. The most notable one happened during his second week of hosting when a contestant missed out on $1 million.

This season has been rough for Seacrest, as he has received heavy criticism from viewers ever since Pat Sajak retired from the show. People didn't like the number of changes the show had, to the point where there were behind-the-scenes rumors between him and Vanna White. Also, they were willing to nitpick every little mistake he made without giving him a chance to shine as a host. Lastly, fans were upset about how difficult the puzzles were, claiming that the show was setting contestants to fail. But in reality, the show was always like this, even during Sajak's time.

Despite the hate and criticism, Seacrest has the support of his Wheel of Fortune colleagues. In addition, the American Idol host has expressed excitement about being part of the game show and it doesn't seem like he has plans on leaving.

You can watch Seacrest host the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.