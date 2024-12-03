Wheel of Fortune's first December show featured another use of the Wild Card in the Bonus Round. Unfortunately, it was unable to help Monday's contestant Kelsey Sowders to shout the right answer. Not to mention, her letters of choice were also rendered useless as well, making this month's first Bonus Round puzzle very difficult. Sowder's final puzzle was a two-word response to "What are you doing" and was given the letters E, N, and E. The contestant's additional letters, M, F, D, A, and H did not appear on the board, creating a disappointing reaction from the contestant.

Despite Ryan Seacrest wishing her the best, Sowder was unable to solve the puzzle under the 10-second timer, which ended up being "KEEPING BUSY." She was close, but it was not enough to win the $75,000 prize. Fortunately, she's still taking home $40,398, which is a huge prize to walk away with. Fans were impressed that she was taking home a huge sum of cash, despite her Bonus Round loss. Many thought she would walk away with $100K in total, but still congratulated her for her effort and wished she had selected better letters.

"Kelsey won big but not knowing keeping busy was bad enough. Still congrats to hear winning 40K"

It's Been A Week Since Someone Solved 'Wheel of Fortune's Bonus Round

Last week's Wheel of Fortune episodes were met with many losses, as many contestants were unable to solve the Bonus Round during the lead-up to Thanksgiving. While the winning envelopes didn't contain major prize pools like a car or $100K, viewers were baffled by the unsolved puzzles, especially the ones that look easy to solve, like the one featured on November 26's episode. What makes these losses sad is how the contestants brought in their families and loved ones for support, only to be met with moans and awws from Seacrest, the contestant, and the audience.

Interestingly, these latest losses didn't cause fans to blame Seacrest or the show for making the puzzles difficult, unlike when season 42 first started. Back then, viewers were quick to point the finger at him. But due to the constant wins the show has featured, fans became more reasonable and were just disappointed that the pressure caught on to the players. Season 42 has yet to find its first $1 million dollar winner and two attempts have been made already. Will it finally happen before the end of the year, find out as Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs every weekday on ABC. You can also rewatch the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

