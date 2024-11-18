What are the odds of not being provided any extra letters in Wheel of Fortune? That's what happened in Friday's bonus round when a contestant's extra input did not help in making the puzzle easier. While it was still solvable, it did add a bit of challenge, which unfortunately resulted in a loss for the game show contestant.

Callie DeWees's Bonus Round was a two-worded kitchen item and was given the letters E, N, and S. The Coast Guard veteran thought the letters K, M, H, and A would also be included but to no avail. While Ryan Seacrest gave some encouragement, stating that it's still possible to solve it, DeWees was unable to form a single guess, and it was eventually revealed that the answer was "WOODEN SPOON." While she did miss out on $40,000, she did take home $14,719.

Viewers at home claimed that they were able to guess the answer before the veteran gave her suggested letters. They claimed that since the theme was specific to the kitchen, they thought of the most common item in the room and formulated their answers from there, hence proving that Seacrest was right that it was solvable. However, some suggested that she didn't strategize well enough for this Bonus Round and just gave a random assortment of letters.

"Feels like her letter choices were just wild guesses."

Will 'Wheel of Fortune' Have a Christmas Week?

Wheel of Fortune tends to have themed weeks, where the studio would focus on certain themes, whether it's changing the set or the announcer's script, the prizes involved, or the featured contestants. Season 42 is no different as it recently had its Halloween-themed episodes with spooky theme set designs, and recently had its Veterans special, where each contestant has served in the military. So, with that in mind, will the show have a holiday-themed week during the lead-up to Christmas and New Year?

While it has yet to be confirmed if season 42 would follow tradition, previous seasons of Wheel of Fortune have its fair share of Christmas/Holiday-themed specials and this latest season will likely follow suit. The show's previous season featured a variety of themed events and initiatives, such as Pat Sajak announcing that the show would donate toys to Toys for Tots and decking out the studio with festive decor. While it has yet to be revealed when Season 42's holiday special will begin, it's very likely to start around December and will last until New Year.

Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs weekdays on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.