Wheel of Fortune's final "Fabulous Food" Week episode ended with a bang, as Friday's Bonus Round contestant won a car. Jeff Richardson from New Jersey became the second contestant to win the Ford Explorer Active, shocking fans that someone else won that major prize in the same week. A handful of contestants have attempted to win the major prize, which left fans wondering if the show would finally find its winner. Now, the tables have turned, making many fans hooked to the show even more.

Richardson's bonus round puzzle was a three-word phrase, and he received the letters S, N, and T. The contestant's extra letters, O and D, lit up the board with more clues, making the puzzle much easier to solve. The moment the 10-second timer was on, he managed to solve the puzzle in one go, which happened to be "OUT OF BOUNDS." Ryan Seacrest believed that Richardson knew the answer before the timer started, and if it was true, then winning the Ford Explorer was worth his skill and effort, making him and his niece cheer in excitement. Alongside the car, Richardson also walked away with $61,855.

Many viewers praised that Friday's episode was the best way to end the week. Many people congratulated Richardson for his brand-new prize, while others praised the show for finding more car winners in Seacrest's era.

'Wheel of Fortune' Has Its Fair Share of Winners and Losers

Wheel of Fortune has its fair share of winners and losers. While it's great that two contestants won a car in one week, a handful of them missed out, with one incident happening during the show's Veteran's Week. In addition, while Season 42 has found a handful of $100K jackpot winners, many of them missed out or have won minor cash prizes. As of writing, the show has yet to find its $1 million dollar jackpot winner for this season. There have been two attempts so far to win the major cash prize. The first occurred during the second week of the show, which landed in a massive loss. Meanwhile, the second attempt led to the contestant solving the puzzle, but the envelope in question featured a different cash prize.

Only three contestants (or 4 if you include a celebrity) have brought home a million megabucks throughout the show's history. Will Seacrest find his first winner? Find out as Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs every weekday on ABC. You can also rewatch the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

