The confetti cannons continue to go off as Wheel of Fortune celebrates another victory. Brent Miller joins a small group of winners who have claimed a major prize on the game show, proving once and for all that Ryan Seacrest isn’t to blame for contestants missing out in earlier weeks. And, just like with the previous winner, this victory was also a family affair, with his parents in the studio, watching their son achieve this marvelous accomplishment.

Miller's bonus round theme is "Food and Drink", featuring a three-word answer. He first receives the letters E, N, and T, then adds two more letters into the mix, P and O, making one of the words easier to solve. Once the 10-second timer started, it took two attempts before he shouted the answer, "HOT FUDGE TOPPING." This led to him winning the $100K prize, taking home a grand total of $120,704.

So far, there have been two winners who won the $100K jackpot bonus round prize. While there were a handful of contestants who had other major prizes on the line, the first victor was from last week's contestant, Jackie, who solved her puzzle in one go.

List of Other Major Prizes Featured in Ryan Seacrest’s Season of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ever since Seacrest started his hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune, there have been a handful of contestants that have missed out on the Bonus Round Prize. It wasn't that large sum of cash that was on the line, other prizes included a car. During Seacrest's second week, a contestant missed out on the $1 million jackpot. Before last week's victory, there have been players who missed out on winning $100K.

Viewers have criticized the bonus round puzzles seen in the early weeks of Season 42, claiming that the show was setting contestants to fail, and blaming these losses either on Seacrest or Maggie Sajak. But based on the performance seen by the latest crop of contestants, the puzzles aren't all that bad and people were just quick to judge Seacrest because he's new. Hopefully, the $1 million jackpot prize returns, with a contestant lucky enough to win it.

Seacrest became the newest host of Wheel of Fortune ever since Pat Sajak retired from the role. His hosting debut was met with heavy criticism, but viewers eventually warmed up to him, especially when more players found success in the bonus round.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on Hulu