Wheel of Fortune has its fair share of winners and losers. Season 42 has found many $100k jackpot winners, but it has yet to find someone to drive away its cars. Unfortunately, this Wednesday's episode isn't one of those days as Ryan Seacrest has to bear the bad news to another contestant that they've missed out on another major prize.

In continuation of the show's Veteran's special, Billy was so close, yet so far, to winning the major prize. The puzzle he had to solve was a two-word person, and he was given the letters R, E, S, and N, and just added the letter M. During the 10-second timer, the veteran was able to get a second word down but was unable to figure out the first one. Unfortunately, the time was up, and it was revealed to be "SAVVY CONSUMER." Seacrest revealed the prize that was on the card, which was a Chevy. Fortunately, he's not walking away empty-handed as he's taking home $14,350.

A handful of contestants missed out on a car during the early weeks of the show. The first loss in Seacrest's career occurred in October, and just like Billy, Andy only got one of the words down, which led to him missing out on a Ford. Season 42 has yet to find its first contestant to win this unique major prize and only time will tell if that day will ever come.

Did Anyone Win A Major Prize in 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 42?

There have been many instances where contestants missed out on a major prize on Wheel of Fortune. The most notable one happened two weeks after the new season began, where a contestant missed out on $1 million. Since then, many contestants have tried to solve the final puzzle, with many missing out or taking home other cash prizes. Also, there hasn't been any other contestant who missed out on $1 million.

As of writing, there have been three contestants that have won the $100k major prize. The first contestant to achieve this was Jackie, whose win became a family affair. The second was Brent, who won the major prize a week after Jackie. The most recent one was Ryan, who not only won the $100,000 prize two weeks ago but also gave a shoutout to his grandmother watching. You can watch Seacrest, host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42, on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on YouTube TV