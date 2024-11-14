Out of all the Bonus Round puzzles shown on Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune, this recent one has to be the easiest to solve. Brandon Shields made his family proud during the show's Veterans' special, as not only did he solve the puzzle in one go, but he already knew what it was before the timer started.

The Marine Corps veteran had to solve a four-word puzzle under the theme, "What are you doing?" After being given the letters E, L, N, R, and S, he added F, K, O, and Y to the board, which revealed two of the words and made one of them easily solvable. The moment the timer started, Sheilds uttered the words "LOOKING FOR MY KEYS," which resulted in him winning $50,000, taking home a grand total of $72,400.

Viewers noticed the look on Shields' face when all the letters appeared on the screen, stating that he already knew what it was. One fan theorized that he probably knew what letters to pick as it was already solved the moment the game started. That was also evident when he looked at Ryan Seacrest, which prompted the host to say "blah blah blah" during his usual spiel.

"1 of those times where a contestant figures out the puzzle before they call the letters."

Season 42 of 'Wheel of Fortune' Wasn't Always This Easy

This latest season of Wheel of Fortune has its fair share of winners and losers. So far, three contestants won the $100k jackpot, with a handful of people bringing home huge cash prizes following their victory. But back then, the Bonus Round puzzles were seen as difficult amongst fans, with some accusing the show of setting up people to fail.

One of the show's biggest losses was during its second week when a contestant missed out on a $1 million grand prize. Meanwhile, a handful of people missed out on cars, other cash prizes, as well as the $100K. Viewers have expressed their outrage, claiming that some of the answers were things they've never heard of and that they had to look it up. Eventually, things eased up as more winners appeared in the show, and fans just mourned those who were unable to solve the game's final puzzle.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.