Wheel of Fortune had a handful of people win the $100k major jackpot prize, but Monday's episode's contestant was not one of them. Chantel Toran's puzzle had viewers moaning as she was unable to solve the Bonus Round puzzle. Not only did the Army Reserves veteran miss out on a major prize, but many claimed that the answer was right in front of her and that it was easy to solve.

Toran's Bonus Round theme is a two-word event, and she was given the letters E, L, N, and T. After adding O and C, the first word became easy to guess, and it was the second one that needed to be unraveled. Unfortunately, she was unable to solve the puzzle within the 10-second timeframe, which happened to be "ONLINE AUCTION," missing out on the $100K major prize. Fortunately, she's still walking home with $13,000.

Viewers expressed disappointment at this latest loss, with many hoping that she would have gotten it. Some said it was heartbreaking to watch, especially as it was the show's Veterans Day special. Fans have theorized that the puzzle would have been easier to solve if she had given more vowels to start with, but alas, that was not the case, making her one of the few players to miss out on the jackpot.

"I feel so bad for her. I was able to solve it. Once I saw the $100,000 space, I was just like wow"

Not Everyone Can Be Winners on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest's era of Wheel of Fortune has received a handful of major prize winners, but so many contestants were unable to solve the puzzle on time. One of the show's biggest losses was during its second week when a contestant missed out on $1 million. Meanwhile, some players also missed out on other big-ticket items like a car.

Ever since Seacrest took over Wheel of Fortune from Pat Sajak, fans accused that the show was rigged, setting people up to fail, especially during the early weeks. But as time went on, more winners emerged, proving that it was both luck and skill that led to their success. So far, only three contestants have won $100k on Wheel of Fortune. The most recent one was from nearly two weeks ago by Ryan, who took home a grand total of $122,300.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.