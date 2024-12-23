Wheel of Fortune Season 42 is bringing in the holiday season with plenty of laughs! During the holiday special episode of the show which aired on December 17, 2024, a contestant made a hilarious guess while attempting to solve a puzzle that contained three festive words starting with the letter C. Phil McManus came from Palmer, Mass, and was hit with the Same Letter puzzle, the answer to which was “Chocolates, Chestnuts & Chimneys.” However, Manus replied with “Chickens” instead of “Chimneys.”

Before the audience had the time to react to his wild guess, the contestant, Matt Komma from Riverton, Utah chimed in and gave the right answer. McManus ended up losing $9,550 for his wildly incorrect answer, while Komma won $4,200. Right after the episode had aired, though, fans of the show took to social media to poke fun at McManus’s unexpected response. “That was my shopping list last weekend,” wrote a user on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In fact, after Wheel of Fortune uploaded a clip from the show about co-host Vanna White wanting to get a tattoo on Instagram, one of the suggestions in the comments was “Chicken.” In the same thread, another user commented and claimed that they laughed so hard at McManus’s answer that their deaf dog jumped out of the bed. Another wrote: “I was screaming at the TV.” All of this goes to show that McManus’s amusing answer will go down in Wheel of Fortune history.

Appearing on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Was a Major Milestone for McManus

McManus wasn’t the first contestant on the fan-favorite game show to have made a wrong guess. However, his journey to this point has definitely not been the easiest. During the episode, McManus shared that he was diagnosed with cancer two years before appearing on the show. According to the contestant, the doctors believed his prognosis wasn’t good, and they did not think he was going to live much longer.

But instead of letting his illness control his life, McManus made a bucket list which included attending a Blink-182 reunion concert, going to WrestleMania, and visiting Disneyland. When asked if he had been able to check things off the list, McManus responded that he actually went to Disneyland the night before coming on Wheel of Fortune. The contestant also revealed that he was currently in remission, much to the relief of the audience.

Wheel of Fortune Season 42 has seen its fair share of unfortunate responses. For example, during the April 30, 2024 episode, Kimberly Wright from Florida was solving a puzzle that was meant to be “Duck-Billed Platypus.” However, she guessed the letter F instead of B and her response became “Duck-Filled Platypus.” Wright’s incorrect guess lost her $7,250 on a puzzle that fans believed wasn’t that difficult in the first place. “She thought the platypus was filled? With what exactly?” wrote an exasperated fan on X. Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs weeknights on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

