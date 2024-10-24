This latest Wheel of Fortune win really did bring the whole family together, as Thursday's contestant won a major bonus round prize. This landslide victory not only shocked Ryan Seacrest but also Vanna White, who went to congratulate the contestant of the game show. The best part is that it was solved in one go with no issues.

Jackie's bonus round puzzle is a two-word phrase. She was given the letters E, L, N, and R. After adding D, O, and H, Jackie was able to solve it the moment the timer started. After saying the words "HUDDLE AROUND," not only did she solve the Bonus Round, but she also won a major prize of $100,000, making it the first win ever to occur during Seacrest's run as Wheel of Fortune host. This was one of the few instances where this amount was on the line in this latest season and viewers praised Jackie for her latest victory, and are ecstatic that someone finally brought home the major prize.

This latest jaw-dropping victory was a celebratory event at the show. White approached the contestant and her family to praise her achievement. Jackie will be taking away a grand total of $114,800, and when asked how she felt after her latest win, she said it's "unbelievable."

Jackie's Latest 'Wheel of Fortune' Win Is a Family Affair

Over on Instagram, Jackie spoke with Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak's daughter, and the show's social media correspondent about her latest victory. According to her, she watched the show for over 35 years with her grandma and would constantly ask her "When am I going to see you on that show."

To Jackie, her bonus round contained the right puzzle, and she knew she had it in the bag. She expressed excitement, especially when she knew she had the right answer. When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, she plans to take care of her mother, get her husband a new car, as well as plans for a vacation.

This is one of many wins that occurred in Seacrest's era of Wheel of Fortune, which became an emotional family affair. One contestant made his wife cry on camera after winning $40,000 last week. Meanwhile, a mother made her children proud when she took home a total of over $81,000. While there were many missed opportunities, like a car and $1 million, there are contestants who were lucky enough to bring something big home.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.