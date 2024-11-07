There was a surprising twist in the recent episode of Wheel of Fortune. Ohio art teacher Janine Crum revealed to Ryan Seacrest that she almost auditioned for another show he was hosting, American Idol. While she was unable to make her singing dreams a reality, she did the next best thing and solved the bonus round puzzle.

Crum's Bonus Round theme is a four-word phrase, and she was given the letters E, N, R, S, and T. After adding O and C, the art teacher managed to solve the puzzle within the 10-second limit, which happened to be "QUICK QUESTION FOR YOU." Her quick-solving skills led to an additional $40,000 to her prize total, and she took home $71,948, as well as a trip to Japan.

This latest Bonus Round win was emotional for her and her mother, who supported her during her final moments on the show. She came to the studio as a guest during her birthday, which made her latest celebration much more memorable. Crum may not have become America's next superstar, but she did make her family proud in another reality TV game show on ABC.

Can I Get A H, O, S, T? - Ryan Seacrest's Hosting Career, Explained

Seacrest took over Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from his over 40-year-long career. Before his game show host duties, he was the host of American Idol for over two decades, since 2002. Other shows this TV personality hosted include 2007's Primetime Emmy Awards, E! News, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, just to name a few.

Not only is Seacrest a notable TV host, but he also produced some of the biggest reality TV programs, like Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Kardashians, and Married to Jonas. He also produced the infamous dating show I Want To Marry "Harry," where contestants compete to win Prince Harry's heart, but little did they know he was fake.

It took some time for fans to warm up to Seacrest since he became Wheel of Fortune's host. During the early weeks, viewers were overwhelmed due to the numerous changes made for season 42. In addition, fans would nitpick about his mistakes, spark rumors between him and his co-workers, and accuse him and the show of setting contestants to fail. As time passed, fans began to accept his hosting abilities on the popular game show, especially when more contestants started winning the bonus rounds.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV.