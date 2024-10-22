Another win has occurred on Wheel of Fortune as a mother made it through the bonus round of the reality game show series and won. While it wasn't a jackpot win, it was enough to make her and her children scream for joy. This is one of many small victories that have occurred in the show, proving that maybe not all the puzzles in the show are too difficult to solve.

Mallory's bonus round on Monday fell under the "Thing" category, and she had to solve a two-word puzzle. She was given the letters E, T, and S, and added A, B, and M. Fortunately, this mother was able to solve the puzzle in one go within the 10-second timer, yelling out "UPBEAT MUSIC" as her first and correct answer. Mallory won $40,000 for solving the puzzle, which led to her taking home a total of $81,248. While she hasn't shared what she plans to do with that money, it's clear that she has made her children proud.

This is just one of the few instances where a contestant won the Wheel of Fortune bonus round in one shot. Last week, Gerard Amento showed his skill in the game show, solving the Bonus Round in one go, and walking away with a total of $63,440. So it's not all losses in this newest season, some people were just skilled and lucky to solve the last puzzle.

Ryan Seacrest Is a Great Wheel of Fortune Host

Following Mallory's win, people in the comments praised Ryan Seacrest's hosting abilities, as well as celebrating the show's latest win. Prior to this week's episode, not many were fond of Seacrest joining the show since Pat Sajak announced his retirement. Viewers would nitpick his mistakes in the show, accuse him or his co-workers of setting up contestants to fail and sparking behind-the-scenes rumors between him and Vanna White. In addition, some were vocal about not liking the changes made in the show as it was "overwhelming."

Things were not easy for the American Idol host. He had to carry the bad news to many contestants. During his second week of hosting, a contestant missed out on the $1 million jackpot. Regardless, Seacrest has expressed excitement about being part of The Wheel of Fortune family and has no plans of quitting.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.