A second attempt to win $1 million dollars occurred in Wheel of Fortune. Ever since the first major loss that occurred during the 2nd week of Season 42, a brand-new contestant had the opportunity to win the megabucks. Damon Sayles faced this latest Bonus Round event, with the chance to change his life forever.

The Texan contestant's Bonus Round puzzle was a two-word answer to the question "WHAT ARE YOU WEARING?" He was given the letters S, R, N, and L. Sayles' additional letters, G, M, W, and O, were all added to the board, with only 3 letters remaining and the puzzle being easily solvable. Immediately, he shouted the correct answer "GLAMOROUS GOWN" within the 10-second time and was met with celebration. Unfortunately, $1 million was not in the envelope, but rather, $40,000. He will be taking home a grand total of $69,290.

This incredible win was celebrated by fans and viewers alike. While it wasn't the biggest prize the show had to offer, commenters praised his efforts and how lucky he was to select the right letters for this final round. Ryan Seacrest has yet to find his one-million-dollar winner, but at least he didn't have to bear the bad news this time.

"He picked the right letters for the puzzle. Good job my man on winning the 40,000! It wasn't the million at least... he still did magnificent!"

How Many Contestants Won $1 Million on 'Wheel of Fortune'?

$1 million dollars is one of the many major prizes that can be won on Wheel of Fortune if the contestant obtains the Million Dollar Wedge. Once received, the Bonus Round wheel replaces the $100,000 prize with the million-dollar envelope. According to the show's closing credits, if a contestant does win this million-dollar prize, they have a choice for the prize to be paid in installments or a lump sum payment.

Throughout the show's history, only 3 contestants won this major prize. The first major win occurred in 2008, by Michelle Loewenstein. In an interview with 6ABC, the contestant described her win as "an incredible wedding present" and said that she had been a fan of the show since she was a kid.

In season 42, its first million-dollar win attempt happened during the show's second week. Not only was the contestant unable to solve the puzzle, but her envelope contained the major prize, devastating everyone who tuned in. Will Wheel of Fortune find its million-dollar winner? You can find out as Season 42 airs every weekday on ABC. You can also rewatch the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

