We've been reporting on multiple losses that have occurred on Wheel of Fortune, and how Ryan Seacrest has to bear the bad news. But this one will be different as the latest contestant not only made his wife happy on air but also solved the Bonus Round puzzle in one go. Gerard Amento from California showed his skills beyond the yo-yo on Wednesday's episode as he was on fire, solving puzzles fast and easily, and winning home a large sum of cash.

Amento's bonus round was a five-word phrase and was given the letters E, R, and T, and added A and B. One of the words had been solved and the moment the timer began, the contestant solved it in a single swoop. Amento made his wife cry with joy after he answered with "They Have A Bright Future," winning the $40,000 bonus round prize, and would be walking away with $63,440 in total. Sure, it's not a car, but it should be enough to pay for him and his wife to go to Greece. And based on the video's description, it seems like the couple also gets to take home Seacrest's handkerchief as well.

Seacrest started his hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak retired from the show after 40 years. Ever since the change was announced, there were mixed reactions from viewers as season 42 had many changes made, not just with the host but also with the set. Not to mention, viewers were quick to criticize Seacrest for making mistakes on the show. But despite the hate, Seacrest has no plans on leaving and his co-workers seem to enjoy his presence.

Other Notable Bonus Round Moments in 'Wheel of Fortune' with Ryan Seacrest

It's not a game show without its iconic moments, and the same can be said for Wheel of Fortune. One memorable moment occurred during Seacrest's second week on the show, when a contestant missed out on $1 million. Following that was a series of hard puzzles, which frustrated both fans and contestants. The most recent notable moment in the show was when Seacrest had to tell the contestants that they missed out on a car, twice in a row. It must be hard to carry the bad news.

Viewers have accused the show of setting up contestants to fail, but what happened recently proves otherwise. Also, Wheel of Fortune has a history of difficult puzzles and weird phrases as answers, even in Sajak's era. So, whatever is going on in the show currently isn't new. Contestants just have to be lucky or be skilled in the game to win the Bonus Round prize.

You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.