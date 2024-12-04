Wheel of Fortune's losing streak has finally come to an end as a major victory was secured by this latest contestant. Patty Spano from Illinois did what many contestants were unable to achieve during the latest season, as not only did she solve the latest bonus round puzzle, but also took home a major prize that left her screaming.

Spano's Bonus Round puzzle was a two-word place and was given the letters E, N, R, and T. After adding the letter B, the contestant uttered the correct answer in one go, which was "BURGER JOINT." Her victory led to an emotional celebration as it was revealed that not only did she win $87,605, but she's also going home with a Ford Explorer Active.

In an interview with Maggie Sajak, the show's social media correspondent, Spano stated that the show reminded her of her late mother, who she believes is watching her, and reminded fans that Wheel of Fortune tends to be a family affair.

She came to the show in honor of her as she prepared for it, and how this week's theme, "Fabulous Food Week" corresponds with her relationship with her mother. She also talked about her latest win, how her old car accumulated over 225k miles and this huge prize was something she really needed. Fans have also celebrated this latest victory, proclaiming that Ryan Seacrest has finally found his first car winner in his era of hosting the show.

"FIRST CAR WIN OF THE RYAN SEACREST ERA"

A $1 Million Dollar Winner Has Yet To Be Found In Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' Era

Ever since Seacrest took over hosting duties, following Pat Sajak's 40-year career, there have been a handful of winners and plenty of losers that faced the Bonus Round. While many won the regular cash prizes, there have been a handful that won the $100k jackpot. As for the other major prizes, the show featured many attempts from various contestants where a car was on the line, but unfortunately, they couldn't solve those puzzles.

In addition, there have only been two attempts to win the $1 million dollar prize. The first was during the season's second week. The other occurred back in late November. Will it finally happen before the end of the year? Find out as Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs every weekday on ABC. You can also rewatch the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

