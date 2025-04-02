Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest has found himself at opposing ends with fans once again. The latest episode saw a contestant break a rule during a crossword puzzle round, which cost him the round. However, fans are not pointing their fingers at the contestant who made the foul. They are blaming the Wheel of Fortune host instead for not explaining the rules beforehand.

On Monday, March 31, fans saw Todd Meyer from Las Vegas, Nevada, play against Sheree Corder from Tampa, Florida, and Latricia Randolph from Franklin, Tennessee. Corder, the eventual winner, started the game well, as she solved the first tossup, which was “Expect the unexpected” and the second, which was “Model airplane kit.” Because of her early success in the game, she added $3,000 to her bank in the beginning and earned a total of $6,000 after solving another puzzle.

Sadly for Meyer, his blunder cost him the game when he and his competitors faced a rare crossword, a round that Corder won. The category was “Party," where the contestants had to guess four words in the puzzle. Randolph guessed many letters until “G” was not in the puzzle. Meyer, despite guessing all the letters and even solving the puzzle, was unsuccessful, as Seacrest told him it was incorrect.

The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Criticize Ryan Seacrest Once Again