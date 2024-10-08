Even with years of hosting experience under his belt, Ryan Seacrest is still finding his Wheel legs. As the new host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest is bringing his own vibe to the long-running game show, but not everything is going quite so perfectly. When Seacrest was about to launch the first confetti win of his tenure, he made a bit of a blunder. And the fans are unafraid of calling him out.

Ryan Seacrest has officially taken over the Wheel as the host starting for the 42nd season. Previous host, Pat Sajak, stepped down from his long-standing post after over 40 years and 8000 episodes. Vanna White has remained in her position as Wheel of Fortune's official letter spinner.

Ryan Seacrest Is On Delay After Contestant's Answer

On Friday, October 4th episode, Cody Hunger emerged as the victorious winner of BetMGM's Big Winners Tournament. Already with $27,150 in cash and a trip to Atlantic City in the bag, Hunger moved over to the bonus round, where he selected "Phrase" for his final puzzle. Per tradition, Hunger selected four additional letters for his four-word puzzle. He went with his good luck charm, his name. He went with "C, D, Y, and O." With 10 seconds on the timer, Hunger immediately solved the puzzle: "Out of The Way." Despite Hunger knowing he was a winner, it took Ryan Seacrest a few moments to realize the victory.

Cody Hunger knew he won. Vanna White, grinning from ear to ear, knew he had won. But Seacrest didn't utter the words that he correctly solved the puzzle. Whether he didn't realize that Hunger was right or if, perhaps, he forgot he was no longer a viewer but the host of the show, Seacrest, left Hunger hanging a bit too long. Of course, the fans ribbed the new host for his blunder. Fans on Reddit called him out in a thread titled, "How about that pause." Despite the botched moment, the confetti filled the studio as Hunger walked away with a nearly $100,000 prize. Wheel of Fortune is syndicated every weeknight. Wheel of Fortune is available to stream on Hulu.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

