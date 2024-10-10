The blunders continue as this latest Wheel of Fortune contestant just missed out on $100k. Life-long friends, Kim and Yolanda teamed up on Wednesday's episode as the duo had the chance to win a major prize, only to get stumped on the answer. And they were not the only ones, as fans were starting to question the level of difficulty of these puzzles.

Kim and Yolanda's Bonus Round theme was "Living Things" and were given the letters E, N, and S. The duo then guessed D, M, P, and I, only to have the vowel show up in this one-letter word answer. During their 10 seconds, Kim guessed either "Penguins" or "Geniuses," both of which were incorrect. The correct answer was "Begonias" and missed out on $100k. Fortunately, they're not walking home empty-handed as they're taking away $31K.

Fans Continue To Rage at New Season

The studio audience was not the only ones that were shocked tonight. People on the show's YouTube comments were also disappointed, with some asking when there would be a major prize winner. In addition, viewers also continued to rage at these latest answers as many of them also had not heard what a "begonia" was, only to learn that it's a type of flower. But the biggest loser of all of this has to be Ryan Seacrest according to fans, as people on X/Twitter and YouTube felt bad for the show's newest host to break the bad news every single time this happens.

"I love how Ryan Seacrest has to open those losing 100k envelopes again like he's surprised they actually pulled it."

Ryan Seacrest's Season of 'Wheel of Fortune' May Be Too Difficult

Ever since Seacrest took over Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune's host, fans have called out the difficulty of the latest bonus round questions as many contestants missed out on major cash prizes. The first incident happened during the host's second week when Vivian missed out on $1 million when she couldn't guess the phrase "Offering Some Help." The disappointment continued after Derrick Balfour from Maryland couldn't solve his puzzle, which was "Cashew Milk."

While fans have accused the show of being too difficult lately, it has always been like this. During Sajak's 40-year tenure, there were a series of puzzles that featured really random answers. Some of them include "Self-Potato," "Right in the butt," and "Can’t Get Regis And Kelly." Just like Seacrest, Sajak's contestants were also left scratching their heads or facepalming in regret once the answers were revealed. You can watch Seacrest host the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

