After 43 years, legendary host Pat Sajak said his final goodbye to Wheel of Fortune after recording more than 8,000 episodes of the show. When one door closes, another opens, but Sajak's shoes were certainly difficult to fill. Step forward Ryan Seacrest, a man with spades of experience himself, having hosted the likes of American Idol and co-hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. With a new host came the opportunity to spin the Wheel into a new era, which came in the form of a brand-spanking new set and a modernized look for the timeless show. Speaking to USA Today, veteran co-host Vanna White said regarding the new set, "It's like remodeling your home after 40 years" adding, "You still feel like you're at home, but it's just a little updated."

However, it seems as if Wheel of Fortune fans are less than happy with both the new host and the new set, taking to online forums to express their displeasure. As cited on Popculture, one fan said they "get that they wanted to switch it up with a new host, but did they really have to make the set look so cheap, sterile, and low budget? The old set looks homey and upscale." Another viewer said they are "Not a fan of the new graphics/removal of the LED logo behind the contestants either." In one rant, a viewer didn't hold back with their less-than-impressed feelings toward the new look for Wheel of Fortune, saying:

"I feel like I need to get blue light sunglasses to watch the new season. Is it just me and my aging eyes? I kinda felt overwhelmed, too, like there was a lot happening and going really fast. I have always found Ryan hyper and a bit over the top but thought he did good, just maybe bring it down a notch. Guess it will just take some getting used to."

Pat Sajak Leaves Behind an Enormous Legacy

When one thinks of Wheel of Fortune, there will forever be a single name and face that comes to mind - Pat Sajak. Although Sajak had a successful career outside of Wheel of Fortune, his 43-year stint as the host with the most will forever embed him in the heart of US popular culture. Over the course of his career, Sajak has received 19 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning three times, and has also been twice nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, which he finally won in 2024. Currently, although Sajak isn't the face of the game show, he is still acting as a consultant for the series, with his priceless knowledge of all things Wheel likely to help the transition into the new era.

Fans have made their negative feelings clear about the new era of Wheel of Fortune. You can catch the series on ABC. All seasons are also available to stream on Hulu.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on Hulu