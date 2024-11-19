Every so often, a contestant on our favorite game shows has what we like to call a "brain fart." They provide an answer that's so wrong when we all know the correct answer that all we can do is laugh. And when the answer is so bad it gets the host to laugh out loud, you know you've made a viral moment. Such was the case for Tavaris Williams, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. His NSFW slip-up caused such a stir that it garnered him his fifteen minutes of fame.

As fans of Wheel of Fortune know, the game is essentially hangman with a big prize wheel. Players will spin a wheel to learn their earnings for each correct letter. And then they have the opportunity to buy a vowel. Oh, and solve the puzzle. Back in May 2024, just before Pat Sajak said his goodbyes to the program, Tavaris Williams gave Sajak one last hilarious gift.

The NSFW Answer

On Thursday, May 23rd, Tavaris Williams appeared as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. The puzzle in question was for the "Phrase" category. At the moment before he went to solve the puzzle, the board read as follows: "_ _ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _ T!" Again, as fans know, if a letter is already guessed, that means it is not on the board anymore. Thus, with one t already on the board, whatever the contestant would guess should not contain any more of that letter. Well, for Tavaris Williams, he neglected that fact when he went to solve the puzzle. He believed that the phrase in question was "Right in the butt." The audience literally gasped. And well, all that Pat Sajak could do was hesitantly and dumbfoundedly say, "No."

For those looking for a laugh, "This is the best." Which just so happened to be the answer to the puzzle. After the dust had settled, Sajak left the audience in stitches as he tried to figure out how they would tastefully handle his answer. No matter what, the answer was aired in syndication and gave Williams his moment as a viral sensation.

What Was Tavaris Williams' Thinking?

After the episode aired, Tavaris Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he opened up about the viral moment and what Sajak said to him after. During a bit during the late night show's opening monologue, he told host Jimmy Kimmel, “Pat was the best — he made me feel so great about that at the break." Williams then shared what he told his wife after the filming. “I told my wife immediately after: ‘I will keep everything a secret except this — this you have to know about. They said they might edit it, but I don’t know what it’s going to look like,'" he shared. "And then it was out of sight, out of mind until the world reminded me of what I said.” During his appearance, he assured Kimmel that he had never used those words a day in his life.

Over the years, contestants have been known for gaffs on Wheel of Fortune. Never intentional, the moments that have lived in infamy are the ones that die-hard fans remember forever. While Pat Sajak has officially handed over the hosting reigns to Ryan Seacrest, the one consistent that will never change is the unexpectedity from the contestants who appear on the show. Who knows how long before the next Tavaris Williams takes a spin on the wheel! ABC's Wheel of Fortune airs nightly. Check your local listings for time and channel.

