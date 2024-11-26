This latest Wheel of Fortune bonus round is another reminder that this popular game show tends to be an emotional family affair. Tristiana Hinton made it to the final round with her mother's support and is playing in tribute to her late grandmother. Fortunately, her puzzle-solving skills not only made everyone proud, Ryan Seacrest had to interrupt an emotional moment.

Hinton's final puzzle was a two-word person and was given the letter E. The contestant's additional letters, C, H, and A, filled most of the board, with only two letters remaining and making the puzzle easily solvable. This made not only Seacrest impressed, but the contestant jumped with excitement as she immediately knew what the answer was. Hinton and her mother made a long, yet excited hug, and her final prize has yet to be revealed. Seacrest had to break this mother-daughter moment, revealing that she won $40,000, taking home a grand total of $59,450.

This latest win left the contestant in disbelief, as she couldn't believe that she won. Audiences were wowed by her excitement, as well as believing that her grandmother would be proud if she was still alive.

"Congratulations Tristiana on the big 40k winner. RIP to her grandma. She definitely deserves the win."

Former 'Wheel of Fortune' Host, Chuck Woolery Passed Away

Aside from Hinton's grandmother, fans in the comments took the time to remember former Wheel of Fortune host, Chuck Woolery, who passed away on November 23, 2024, at the age of 83. He hosted the show between 1975 and 1981, and according to TMZ, he died in his home in Texas after experiencing breathing difficulties. Fans were disappointed that Monday's episode didn't pay tribute to the former host.

Woolery was the first Wheel of Fortune host and received a Daytime Emmy Award Nomination for his work on the show. However, it was reported via press release that he left the show due to salary disputes, demanding a raise from $65,000 to $500,000 a year. Following his departure, Pat Sajak took over the role and was host for 40 years.

Aside from Wheel of Fortune, Woolery hosted a plethora of other game shows, including Love Connection, Scrabble, The Dating Game, and his most recent, 80's Quiz Show, just to name a few. He also had a handful of acting credits under his bet, appearing in films and TV shows such as Scrubs, Cold Feet, and Love, American Style. Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs every weekday on ABC. You can also rewatch the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on YouTube TV