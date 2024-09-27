Ryan Seacrest's second week as Wheel of Fortune host was met with a first for him. His contestant, Vivian Tran made it to the million-dollar round, but ended up missing the mark. This moment was met with disappointment, not just for the host and contestant, but also for the studio audience of the competition show who were watching this moment unfold, her supporting family, and the show's hostess, Vanna White.

During the Monday's bonus round, Tran was playing for $1 million. To help her out, she also has a wildcard for an extra letter. The theme of the bonus round's puzzle was "What are you doing" and was given 6 letters to start with. Unfortunately, Tran was not only unable to solve the puzzle during the allocated 10 seconds, but she also missed out on the grand prize. Despite her disappointment, she didn't walk away empty-handed. She ended up leaving with $27,300.

In an interview with Maggie Sajak, daughter of former host, Pat Sajak, on Instagram, Tran revealed that her experience on the show was "painful" but also a great experience. She revealed that she couldn't get the first word and by the eight-second mark, she knew she wouldn't be able to solve it. However, this experience was a positive for her and she was glad she was able to participate in the show.

Wheel of Fortune isn't immune to missed opportunities and similar moments. Other contestants were unable to solve the puzzle, despite having many of the letters revealed. Despite it being disappointing to the contestants, it does create funny and memorable fails. Just hope the next contestant doesn't make a similar mistake.

Ryan Seacrest Replaces Pat Sajak in 'Wheel of Fortune'

Seacrest replaces Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host after 40 years of service. According to the former host, he stated that his time had come and that his final show would be during the game's 41st season. It wasn't long until Seacrest was announced to take over the role.

During the lead-up to the first episode, the TV personality shared his excitement and got to spin the wheel for the first time once he entered the studio. Seacrest has hosted a variety of TV shows in the past, including American Idol, New Year's Rockin' Eve, E! News, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, just to name a few. Meanwhile, since his departure, Sajak's first post-Wheel of Fortune gig was an acting role at the Hawaii Theater Center.

You can watch Seacrest host the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune on ABC.