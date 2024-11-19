The holiday decor has popped up on the Wheel of Fortune set and Monday's contestant was given a gift to help get through the Bonus Round. With a chance of winning $100,000, Joey Sweet has a wild card up his sleeve to help him solve the puzzle. But was it enough for him to win more money in his total cash pool?

The program director's Bonus Round was a three-word phrase and was given the letters E, N, and R. Sweets added the letters D, A, and C, but unfortunately, his wildcard letter "F" was not featured on the board. Fortunately, two of the words were almost solved with just one letter missing, making it possible to crack. But as the 10-second timer went down, he was only saying one of the words correctly. It was revealed that the full answer was "Carved By Hand" and he missed out on $40,000. Fortunately, he walked away with $16,150.

The Californian contestant's appearance on the show was also a reminder that Wheel of Fortune tends to be a family affair. It was revealed that Sweet's father had met Vanna White in the past and would describe her as a "down-to-earth human being." This revelation shocked the game show hostess, especially when the photo went up on screen.

What Is a Wild Card in 'Wheel of Fortune?'

The Wild Card is a Wheel of Fortune gameplay element that was first introduced in 2006, where contestants can use it to call extra letters in the game, as long as it has a similar value. But in the Bonus Round, it can be used to call in an extra consonant. This card can be used at any time in the game, depending on the contestant's decision. Sweet's use of the Wild card in the Bonus Round was a first in Season 42's history, and it's just a shame that the chosen letter wasn't featured on the board.

The chances of having the Wild Card letter help in the bonus round tend to be mixed. While many of those letters don't appear on the board, there were a few instances where it did. One example was from 2021 during Pat Sajak's era, where a contestant chose the letter P, and it appeared twice on the board. This helped the contestant solve her puzzle within the 10-second timer. Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs weekdays on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on YouTube TV