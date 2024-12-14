There’s no denying that Wheel of Fortune is one of the very few TV game shows that have stood the test of time. The show has been around since 1975 and with its engaging format, it can very well go on for another 50 years. 2024, however, brought in a new era for the beloved game show. Former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak — whose charm and humor became synonymous with the show — retired after a 41-season run. But that’s when Ryan Seacrest stepped into his shoes and carried the show's legacy forward.

Wheel of Fortune Season 42 premiered on September 9, 2024. Now, Seacrest’s hosting has been met with mixed reviews from the fans, especially because they kept comparing him to Sajak. However, after a few months of hosting the iconic game show, he seems to have finally found his footing. With the host’s already-established TV fame and familiarity with younger audiences, Seacrest really has the potential to breathe new life into the show and reinvent it for a new generation. But because the show has been on air for so long, sometimes it feels like the writers have fallen into a rhythm that’s just too boring! And even Seacrest’s larger-than-life personality can’t fix that.

Ocean Kayaking Appeared for 2nd Time This Season and Third Time Overall in ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Close

During the November 25, 2024, episode of Wheel of Fortune, a Fun and Games puzzle was revealed to be “Ocean Kayaking.” While the contestant solved it correctly, the moment fell flat for many fans — this was the second time the same puzzle aired within just over a month. For reference, it had previously appeared in the October 18, 2024, episode too! Now this might seem trivial at first glance, but for long-time viewers, it represents a significant oversight because reusing puzzles so soon removes the element of surprise and undermines the core challenge of the game. Worse still, a contestant who had seen the earlier episode could benefit unfairly, bypassing the need for real guessing or skill, and even if that particular contestant hadn't seen the previous episode, the audience is going to be inclined to believe that the contestant had seen it and the whole thing is bound to come off lousy.

Granted, for a show that has been on air for decades, it’s understandable that avoiding all repetition is challenging. And the audience is automatically bound to have some sympathy there. For instance, 2024 is not the first year we've seen the "Ocean Kayaking" puzzle in Wheel of Fortune. The puzzle apparently first appeared in an episode back in November 2008 as per hints in an old fan-written blog and then again in December 2017 as a bonus puzzle! However, reintroducing the exact same puzzle just weeks apart feels like a lapse in effort. Loyal fans tune in for fresh challenges and unpredictable gameplay, and they expect the same level of creativity and dedication that has made Wheel of Fortune a beloved institution. As the show continues to grow in popularity and enters a new era, it's not exactly refreshing to see behind-the-scenes standards slip. Wheel of Fortune deserves better — and so do its fans.

The Contestants Aren’t Really Being Challenged

Image via ABC

Now, “Ocean Kayaking” isn’t the first puzzle that has been repeated on Wheel of Fortune. Back in 2023, fans noticed that the show used “School Auditorium” three times in the span of seven months during the same season. Sure, every contestant that comes to play might not be a die-hard fan of the show. But now that they know the producers do repeat puzzles, anyone can watch past episodes of the show to prepare themselves for potential repeats. The whole point of the game is for the contestants to think on their feet while they’re under pressure. But when puzzles start becoming predictable, why would they bother with strategy or quick thinking when they can rely on good old memory? As far as the audience goes, for them, the anticipation element of the game — where one guess can change everything — gets lost in the process.

Repeated Puzzles Aren’t the Only Issue Here

Image via ABC

The biggest problem, however, is that repeated puzzles are part of a larger problem. During the Thanksgiving episode of Wheel of Fortune, which aired on November 21, 2024, a puzzle was actually spelled incorrectly. The three-word Food and Drink puzzle was “Corn Bread Stuffing” as guessed by a contestant. But, fans were quick to point out that Cornbread is one word, not two. While this is a pretty small error, precision is key when one is solving word puzzles.

Another similar mistake occurred during the September 20, 2024, episode when a camera glitch made it look like Vanna White’s reflection had detached from her own body. While the real co-host was standing perfectly still, her reflection on the floor was walking across the puzzle board. While some fans took this as a strange camera glitch, many of them questioned why the editors didn’t catch it during post-production. All of this highlights a pattern where the show is cutting corners and overlooking details. During a transitional period for the show, with a brand-new host still settling in, these careless mistakes are not a good look for Wheel of Fortune. Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs weeknights on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on YouTube TV