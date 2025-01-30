With 42 years under her belt, it's certainly no surprise that Vanna White has her fair share of funny stories from Wheel of Fortune. The classic game show always challenges its contestants, often resulting in hilarious mixups, and Vanna White has seen them all. The TV personality sat down for an interview with People, where she shared some of her favorite moments from the show. She said that, though she feels for the contestants because she can tell they're nervous, that sometimes they make such hilarious guesses she can't help but crack a smile. "I do chuckle on the inside at some of the wrong answers. Half of the time I don't think they even realize what they're saying." White even shared some of her favorites and most memorable moments when it comes to the wrong guesses.

Vanna White Can't Help But Laugh at the Wrong Answers on 'Wheel of Fortune'