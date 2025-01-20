RuPaul's Drag Race is notorious for its marriage of pop culture and drag. Whenever the show can throw a pun into a topical reference, it helps bring that spark to the campy art we know and love. During its seventh season, RuPaul invited eight of her best and brightest winners to compete for an all-winners season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. With such a heightened excitement already infused into the season, the show needed to keep audiences gagging. What better way to gag the fans than by gagging the queens!

During the third episode of the seventh season, the queens were tasked to compete in the infamous ball. The theme was The Realness of Fortune Ball. Inspired by Wheel of Fortune, each queen had to present three runway looks. One was to be designed and constructed in the Werk Room based on a city and color that they spun a wheel for. Another was called "Before and After," inspired by the category from Wheel of Fortune. And the third was Vanna White Realness. For this look, they had to serve their best Vanna White-inspired drag. While some of the queens botched the execution, it didn't really matter because when they turned the corner on the runway, there was the namesake, standing right before them.

Vanna White Had Them Gagging

The queens presented their best in the fashion-forward challenge, but the real prize in this challenge wasn't the Legendary Legend Star. No, no. It was walking the runway before the legendary legend and star, Vanna White. As the queens turned the corner and saw Vanna White there in all her glory, the faces were almost as incredible as winning that final puzzle. Bringing that signature smile to the screen, the moment was one that certainly will be remembered. For many, it was pure shock and enjoyment, especially for Jinkx Monsoon, who was wearing nearly the same outfit. As White said, "This queen stole my look!" Jinkx Monsoon was grateful that they were twinning as black is normally not a typical Vanna White color. Others were in a bit of panic and despair, knowing that their interpretation was far from reality.

While some of the queens admitted they were not all too familiar with the pop culture icon, it was Jaida Essence Hall who put things into perspective as to how important Vanna White is to the mainstream media. She said, "Vanna White is probably the first white lady that has ever been in my household. We watched her every single day, so I know exactly how to serve her like it's nobody else's business. Would you like to solve my puzzle?"

Pop Culture Is A Major Part of Drag