From 1982 until 2024, Vanna White knew only one host on Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak. That all changed when the iconic host took a step back from the series, opening the door for famed television and radio host Ryan Seacrest. What was once a fear of chemistry and the pair not clicking has fallen to the wayside as White seems encouraged by the new host's performance.

For those hoping for behind-the-scenes drama or a bitter rivalry about perhaps being passed up on for the job, they need to look somewhere else. From Vanna White's perspective, things are going well. Speaking to Parade, White noted, "It’s going well; it really is. Ryan is a professional. We all know that he’s well-liked, he’s a kind person, he’s down-to-earth, and he’s hard-working. He’s doing a good job.”

Vanna White Is Enjoying Her New 'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host

Close

While there was always a possibility that Vanna White could have left alongside Pat Sajack, White has stuck to her letter-spinning role. White and Ryan Seacrest share a similar role as champions for contestants. For Seacrest, he's been doing it since his American Idol days, and now he's bringing that vibe to the set of Wheel of Fortune. She revealed that the positive atmosphere is a major factor as to why she's remained with the show. “I love coming to work. I love watching people win. I love changing people's lives. There's a lot of stuff on TV that is so dramatic, and this is a half-hour of family fun and escape from so much. It's such a positive family show. I love being part of that. So I’m not ready to leave,” she revealed to Parade.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest originally met 20 years ago and remained friendly, but now working together, they have built up their relationship through traveling for work together. She also noted that Seacrest has honored the legacy and the shoes he's stepped into. “It was obviously very different after working with someone for 41 years. But I don’t compare the two." She continued with, “I just think of it as a new era, because we also have a new set and a new puzzle board. But I’m so happy that they hired Ryan because he does not want to replace Pat. He said, ‘I’m here to just do a good job.’"

Vanna White Downplays Rumors About Ryan Seacrest

Despite Vanna White seeing the difference between the old host and the new one, longtime fans have yet to refuse to do the same. Seacrest has had some growing pains, and Wheel of Fortune fans have let him know just what they think. Whether he was trying to lift up a contestant who missed a major prize, fans questioned his actions of making a joke at her expense. As they believed, Pat Sajak would never. Even if it's a temporary pause before announcing a victory, the fans have been down Ryan Seacrest's throat for his minor mistake. Seacrest has reportedly considered seeking therapy to "build himself back up again" due to the criticism.

As the criticism of Seacrest mounted, accusations were hurled about the relationship between Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest. White had to take to a social media post to shoot down the rumors. In a post from Instagram, White and Seacrest are seen having dinner with a caption, "Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!" To help soften the rumors, Seacrest even commented, "Always a treat! Here's to more fun moments and delicious bites."

Despite all the reports swirling, Vanna White is happy with her working relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The new crew on Wheel of Fortune is spinning its way to success. The ratings have actually increased since Seacrest joined the show: the premiere week increased to 8.31 million viewers, a 21% increase from 2023's premiere week. There's no trouble in paradise over at Wheel of Fortune — Vanna White is content.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC but can be streamed on Philo.

Watch on PhiloStream on Philo