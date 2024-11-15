Wheel of Fortune has its fair share of difficult and tricky puzzles, but this latest one has thrown many off guard. Kris Dillon attempts to solve her Bonus Round Puzzle for a chance to win $100,000, but the puzzle in question has multiple combinations of words that 10 seconds wouldn't be enough to crack the code. Could this be the trickiest puzzle to date?

Kirs's bonus round puzzle was a four-word phrase. She was given the letters E and T and only added a W. With the first word solved and no clues but the letter count on the fourth word, the veteran had 10 seconds to figure her puzzle out. Unfortunately, none of her guesses came close to what the answer was supposed to be, which was "WE HIT IT OFF." While she missed out on a $40,000 prize, she is taking home $15,415 and will be heading off to Aruba for a holiday.

Many viewers on social media commented that she needed a better selection of letters if she wanted to solve the puzzle. Many agreed that the puzzle was hard, but at least no one complained about the show being rigged or the answers being unrecognizable.

"That was harder than it looks. Because of the various combos that can be played."

Can I GET a V-E-T-E-R-A-N? 'Wheel of Fortune' is having a Veterans' Week Special

November 11 is Veterans' Day in the U.S., and to celebrate, Wheel of Fortune is hosting a Veteran's Week special, where all the contestants in the show have served in the military, from reserve personnel to the Coast Guard. Unfortunately, there haven't been many winners in this week's special as two contestants missed out on major prizes - $100,000 and a Chevy.

But despite these losses, there were some notable wins. One contestant was able to solve the Bonus Round puzzle before the timer started, which led to Ryan Seacrest skipping his Bonus Round spiel. A viral moment also occurred on the show after a contestant gave a hilarious guess at a puzzle, shocking audiences and throwing them off, as well as giving them a laugh or two.

The show's Veteran's special is still ongoing, so there is a chance that someone could win one of the major prizes, especially since someone has yet to get a chance to win $1 million. Will the show find its next winner? You can find out as Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

