In the world of The Wheel of Time, the Aes Sedai are a group of women who are born with the natural ability to perform magic, known as Channeling. Those who can Channel are sent to the White Tower in Tar Valon to train as Aes Sedai, though many do not make it through the training process and are expelled. Those who pass can consider themselves full-fledged Aes Sedai and may choose one of seven Ajahs, with each color representing a specific purpose.

They are not widely accepted in the universe of the show or the novels, as many deem them to be witches or corrupt political manipulators, which they definitely can be at times. It isn't always the case, though, and many just want to serve the Light and ensure the survival of the world, being generally nice to everybody. These are the best Aes Sedai in The Wheel of Time, ranked according to their power and personality. However, note that characters like Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Elayne (Ceara Coveney), while lovable, don't technically count as they are not fully-fledged Aes Sedai yet and are still in the Accepted phase.