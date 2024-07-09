The Big Picture Rosamund Pike is set to narrate The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in The Wheel of Time franchise.

The Shadow Rising will be published on September 17, 2024.

Pike also stars as Moiraine Damodred in the Amazon MGM Studios adaptation of The Wheel of Time series.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal that Macmillan Audio is reteaming with the outstanding Rosamund Pike for the fourth installment of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series, The Shadow Rising. Pike, who has already narrated the previous books The Eye of the World, The Great Hunt, and The Dragon Reborn, brings her award-winning talents back to the beloved fantasy saga.

Pike's previous narration of The Eye of the World earned her the Best Female Narrator accolade at the Audie Awards in 2023, and The Dragon Reborn recently won the Audie Award for Fantasy. Pike's return to the series continues to elevate the audiobook experience for The Wheel of Time fans. In addition to her narration work, Pike stars as Moiraine Damodred in Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. Pike also serves as an executive producer on the acclaimed streaming series, which has just completed production on its third season.

Who Is Rosamund Pike?

Pike is a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress, who has also been nominated for both BAFTA and Academy Awards. She is most noted for her work in Gone Girl, I Care A Lot, Pride and Prejudice, and most recently Saltburn. Her audiobook narration credits include A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen, The Spy Who Loved Me by Ian Fleming, and Restless by William Boyd.

Additionally, Pike has voiced two podcast series: Mother, Neighbor, Russian Spy (Audible), and People Who Knew Me (BBC), for which she recently won Best Actress at the BBC’s Audio Drama Awards. Pike couldn't hide her excitement when announcing her participation in the next The Wheel of Time book, saying:

"Returning to the saga to voice the next instalment in this series fills me with immense pride. With each foray into The Wheel of Time audiobooks, my admiration for its universe only grows. For those discovering Robert Jordan's masterpiece for the first time, an unforgettable expedition lies ahead. The richness and complexity Jordan weaves into every character are astounding. His incredible talent and imaginative prowess have set a high bar in the world of fantasy literature. I am privileged to bring another one of his works to life in the audio format once again."

Macmillan Audio continues to offer editions of The Eye of the World, The Great Hunt, The Dragon Reborn, and The Shadow Rising, narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading. These editions remain available alongside Pike's renditions, providing fans with diverse listening options. The new audiobook will be sold on Audible, Apple Books, Libro.FM, Google Play Books, Audiobooks.com, and more. It is now available for pre-order ahead of its release date on September 17, 2024.

The Wheel of Time Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan. Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

