As the dust settles on all of the exciting reveals during San Diego Comic-Con, Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal that The Wheel of Time's Rosamund Pike will narrate the audiobook releases of Robert Jordan's novels The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn. This Macmillian Audio release follows Pike's narration of Jordan's The Eye of the World late last year, which coincided with the premiere of the series on Prime Video. Before lending her voice to the world of The Wheel of Time, Pike also narrated blockbuster audiobooks such as A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, and Ian Fleming's The Spy Who Loved Me.

In the hit fantasy series, Pike stars as Moiraine Damodred, a channeler within the Aes Sedai, at least until she is exiled for her actions throughout Season 1. She is on a dangerous quest to find the Dragon Reborn, alongside her warder Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), along the way they are joined by a group of friends from Two Rivers, including Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Nynaeve al'Mearea (Zoë Robins), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), and Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris).

Pike shared her thoughts about being brought on to lend her voice to more chapters of Jordan's illustrious fantasy series, saying, “It is such an honour to go back into the series and record these next two books. The deeper I dive into the world of the Wheel of Time, the more I love it. Anyone discovering these books for the first time has a treat in store... there is so much passion and detail in every character. I love the narration process and am in awe of this man’s imagination!”

RELATED: 10 Major Differences Between Amazon's 'The Wheel Of Time' And The Books

The late Robert Jordan penned his sprawling Wheel of Time book series from 1990, up until his death in 2007, after which Brandon Sanderson completed the series with three final books. The Wheel of Time television series, which was developed by Rafe Judkins, was renewed for a second season before Season 1 even premiered, with production wrapping on Season 2 back in May. During San Diego Comic-Con it was revealed that the series has been renewed for a third season.

If you fell in love with Jordan's novels through the eloquent narration of Michael Kramer and Kate Reading, rest assured that their editions of The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn will continue to be available after Pike's audiobooks are released. The Great Hunt will be available on August 2, with The Dragon Reborn arriving in 2023. The new audiobooks, which will be for sale on Audible, Apple Books, Libro.FM, Google Play Books, Audiobooks.com and more, are available for preorder now.

While you wait to listen to The Great Hunt, check out this behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 below: