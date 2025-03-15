Spoiler Alert: The following list contains heavy spoilers for The Wheel of Time book series.

In the world of The Wheel of Time, the Black Ajah is a secret cabal of Aes Sedai that serves the Dark One, manipulating the White Tower and collecting secrets from within. In the original novels, they are a huge part of the plot, but the TV counterpart hasn't had much of an opportunity to reveal all of its secrets yet. The term "Ajah" is in reference to the divisions of Aes Sedai, with seven distinct colors each serving a unique purpose. Members of the Black Ajah will often pick one of these ordinary seven while secretly serving the Shadow.

Black Ajah members are very hard to spot, as they are very crafty and good at maintaining their cover. One notable difference is that they are allowed to lie, while regular Aes Sedai are not. In the books, the Black Ajah extends to be a complex network of dozens, perhaps even hundreds, of Aes Sedai, some of whom don't even know about the other members. In the show, so far, only a few members of the Ajah have appeared, though the show hasn't had the chance to out every single one of them as being evil. These are all the Aes Sedai that have appeared in the show who secretly belong to the Black Ajah.