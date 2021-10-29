Amazon has released new character posters for its upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan, and Collider has your exclusive look at the poster featuring Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara and her absolutely epic braid (which, as fans of the series know, is a very important aspect of the character). Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will premiere this November 19 on Prime Video.

The poster follows on the heels of several others that have been released from the streamer already — the first of which featured Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred standing solo that confirmed a release date, with another depicting Moiraine and Daniel Henney's al'Lan Mandragoran squaring up for battle.

As for Nynaeve, her hair, which is styled in a singular braid as depicted in the new poster, is indicative of the Two Rivers district where she has grown up and indicates her marriageable status — although she continues to wear it that way even after she leaves and accompanies Moiraine and Lan (as well as Rand, Egwene, and the others) in their journey. It also tends to serve as an indicator for when she is stressed or worried, as she is frequently mentioned as tugging on it in the original books.

In addition to Robins, Pike, and Henney, The Wheel of Time's cast also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. The role of Mat Cauthon, which was played by Barney Harris in Season 1, will be played by actor Dónal Finn for Season 2. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. The series has also already been renewed for a second season, which began production in July. Check out the Nynaeve poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

