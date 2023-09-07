The Wheel of Time (2021-) has just entered its second season, with more planned to come. The second season introduced a slew of new characters, as well as brought a few established ones back.

Though there are only a select amount of episodes currently, that hasn't stopped these characters from making their mark in fans' hearts and bringing the world of the original series of novels to life.

10 Loial

Loial (Hammed Animashaun) can be pretty intimidating when you first see him. This is because he belongs to a mythical race known as the Ogier, who in their prime, were great builders and craftsmen. Despite Loial looking like a monster at first, he turns out to be quite the gentle giant. He has no interest in fighting, preferring instead to bury his nose in books.

He is fascinated by history and geography, and has a very heartwarming presence. He is gentle and kind to everyone he meets, though this hasn't been seen in action as much since his character hasn't appeared super often, and is of much less importance than others.

9 Nynaeve al'Meara

Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) is the hot-headed Wisdom of Emond's Field. Though she does care deeply for her friends, she prefers to express this care through means of tough love. She can have a fiery temper at times, but this proves to be an unwilling asset to her.

The Aes Sedai observe her as being very powerful with magic, but she cannot use it yet. This is because she can only use it when she is angry. But when she does unleash her power, it's really something to behold. However, her temper can sometimes be seen as annoying. Regardless, she has made immense sacrifices for her friends, including joining the White Tower, despite her apprehension, just to keep her best friend company there.

8 Rand al'Thor

Rand (Josha Stradowski) is the main protagonist of the series, so it's imperative that he is likeable. Though he is often stoic, the showrunners captured one very important aspect of the character: the sacrifices he makes. Rand often sacrifices himself just to protect his friends.

In the show, he does this exact thing as he fakes his own death so that his friends will not be hunted by the Dark One, and he can build up his power in secret. Furthermore, he completely understands the gravity of his situation, and how serious things actually are.

7 Perrin Aybara

Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is another young man from the Two Rivers. He is a fierce fighter and a skilled blacksmith, but also someone who carries the deep trauma of accidentally killing his own wife. He is unique in that he is a wolfbrother, a rare human that is able to connect with wolves.

He may not understand his power, but it is certainly a useful asset. Another important thing about him is his willingness to help. He never complains at any task assigned to him, and is always ready to jump onboard, no matter how dangerous something may be.

6 Egwene al'Vere

Egwene (Madeleine Madden) is a novice in the White Tower, and Nynaeve's best friend. Despite her young age, she is pretty fiercely independent, and extremely resilient besides. When it is thought Nynaeve has died during her raising to the rank of Accepted, Egwene makes every effort to bring her back, even sleeping in the testing room in the hope that Nynaeve will come back.

Nynaeve does return of course, but it goes to show how Egwene is loyal and strong, as despite the other Aes Sedai assuring her that there is no way Nynaeve could have survived, Egwene refuses to give up on her.

5 Elayne Trakand

Elayne Trakand (Ceara Covenry) is a new character introduced in Season 2. She is the princess of Andor, the realm that encompasses the Two Rivers. Despite her royal upbringing, she treats Egwene and the others around her like they are no different than she is. She is very kind, perhaps one of the kindest characters on the show.

After she moves an extravagant amount of furniture into the White Tower, she is berated by an Aes Sedai since the furniture is not technically allowed for novices. The Aes Sedai demands to know who let it all slip through, but Elayne opts to take the punishment instead rather than list the person who did it. This is evidence of how compassionate she can be towards others who are technically "below her" as commoners.

4 Elmindreda Farshaw

Elmindreda, typically referred to as "Min" (Kae Alexander) is a bartender from the north with a very special gift. She can see glimpses of people's future whenever she looks at them. These visions always come true. It is a gift that isn't even understood by the Aes Sedai, which is why they capture her for study.

She has a decent sense of humour and fun, but above all, is compassionate and understands boundaries. She never tells people their futures unless they really want to know, and she's always sure to ask them how they feel about it before she tells them. Apart from that, she's a departure from the girly-girl stereotype and prefers pants as opposed to the dresses most of the other women in the show wear.

3 Al'Lan Mandragoran

Daniel Henney stars as Lan Mandragoran, a former king of a fallen realm now serving as an Aes Sedai's warder. He may seem cold and unforthcoming, but his heart does show itself from time to time, especially when he is around Nynaeve. Aside from being cool and mysterious, he's also a wicked fighter, taking part in some pretty intense action scenes.

His intriguing past combined with his demeanour, along with his skill in combat, gives him a "stranger who comes to town" vibe. Which is fitting, because that's exactly what happens when he's first introduced.

2 Matrim Cauthon

Matrim Cauthon, or simply "Mat" was initially played by Barney Harris in Season 1. However, Harris decided the role wasn't for him, and he was replaced by Dónal Finn for Season 2. Mat is a guy who doesn't particularly like adventures. What he likes most is bending the rules and causing mischief. This makes him a great comic relief character, but also a great example of an unwilling hero.

While he may not realize his true potential yet, he's a pretty funny character who gets along with just about everyone except for the Aes Sedai.

1 Moiraine Damodred

Between fans of the books, many dislike the show, while many enjoy it. However, despite the differences between both sides, there is one thing commonly agreed upon: Rosamund Pike is absolutely flawless as Moiraine Damodred, the Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah who first arrives in the Two Rivers seeking the Dragon Reborn.

Pike captures everything about the character down to the minute details, from her unwavering resilience, politeness and manners, and subtle elegance. The fact that she can do magic is secondary to nearly everything else about her. There's a reason Pike was the first cast member to be announced before Season 1's release: this is clearly the character that the most thought was put into, and that was absolutely nailed in every aspect.

