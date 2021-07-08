The highly anticipated new series The Wheel of Time and I Know What You Did Last Summer have been announced as part of Amazon Prime and IMDB TV's Comic-Con@Home line-up. Additional panels include Leverage: Redemption, the last chapter of Evangelion, and S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. Comic-Con@Home line-ups have been very competitive, as studios continue to leverage their IP in creative new ways to entice viewers to their service.

First up on the panel will be The Wheel of Time, based on the popular fantasy series of the same name by Robert Jordan. It is set in a high fantasy world where only certain women can access magic, including Moiraine, a member of a powerful organization called the Aes Sedai. Arriving in a small town called Two Rivers, she discovers five young men and women, one of whom might be the prophesied Dragon Reborn, who is destined to either save or destroy humanity. Academy Award-nominated actress Rosamund Pike is set to star in this highly anticipated new series (which has already been renewed for a second season!). Showrunner Rafe Judkins will make an appearance at the panel.

Next on the panel will be Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, the fourth and final chapter of the theatrical edition of Evangelion. The popular anime phenomenon is based around the titular character, an artificial human and weapon, and is set 15 years after a global cataclysm. Showrunner Hideaki Anno will join the panel.

Leverage: Redemption will follow afterward, teasing fans with new details about the revival of the cult TV series. Our ragtag team of reformed criminals will team up once again to proving that Robin Hoods can still exist in the 21st century, which has already received a positive review from Collider. Returning to the series are cast members Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, and newcomer Noah Wyle as Harry Sullivan. Riesgraf and Wyle will make an appearance at the panel.

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies will be next, a new action-horror series that follows drug lord Alonso Marroquin as he escapes from a Mexican prison to his hideout. A U.S. army experiment unleashes a virus that turns some of its men into zombies, and both humans and these new creatures converge on Marroquin's hideout where, predictably, lots of violence and bloodshed occurs. Showrunner Nico Entel will break down the series during the panel.

Finally, the TV adaptation of the popular teen slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer will close out the panel. This new iteration is a modern take on the same premise, as a group of teenagers is terrorized by an unknown killer after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Horror and action guru James Wan will serve as an executive producer, and showrunner Sara Goodman will be at the panel.

The Amazon and IMDB TV panel will stream at Comic-Con@Home at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23.

