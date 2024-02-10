The Wheel of Time is a series on Amazon Prime Video that is famously based on the books by the late Robert Jordan. The show has been a huge hit with audiences, many of whom haven't even read the books. The series revolves around the Dragon Reborn, a magical individual who is destined to either save the world or destroy it.

So far, only two seasons have been released, with a third one confirmed to be under way. As with any show, some episodes are going to be better than others. It's unavoidable when making a TV series. But for the most part, all 16 episodes are good in their own right. Some are just better.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time.

10 "Daes Dae'mar"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2023)

Image via Amazon

The penultimate episode of Season 2 opens with a flashback scene to when Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) were still novices. An older sister, Gitara (Hayley Mills) has a vision that foretells the birth of the Dragon Reborn. Readers of the books will know that this scene is ripped straight from the prequel novel New Spring.

This episode is among the weakest in Season 2, but it's still pretty good nonetheless. The viewers begin to feel the tension, and the confrontation with the Seanchan that has been building up for seven episodes seems so much closer. A few new interesting things are introduced. For example, two new Aiel warriors appear, and the way they interact with Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) gives viewers a brief glimpse at Aiel culture. On top of that, Moiraine is finally reconnected to the Source, allowing her to use magic once again. Lots of important things happen, which makes it a very important and entertaining episode.

9 "The Dark Along the Ways"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2021)

Image via Amazon

The Ways mentioned in the title of the episode is a mysterious alternate dimension that allows people to travel great distances in a short period. While they were initially a convenient means of travel, they have since been corrupted by Machin Shin, a malevolent force that prowls the void searching for prey. This episode provides the most in-depth look viewers have gotten at the Ways, and shows exactly why they are so dangerous.

Machin Shin proves to be a creepy addition to the show too, and is part of what makes this space between worlds so intriguing. Much of the episode and its plot is shrouded in mystery, which keeps its audience glued to their screens trying to figure out what the heck is going on. And there are also a couple of tense moments which are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

8 "Daughter of the Night"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2023)

Image via Amazon

This episode primarily revolves around the romance between "Selene" (Natasha O'Keeffe) and Rand (Josha Stradowski). After Rand accidentally burns down "Selene's" inn, the two decide to have a weekend getaway in the mountains. However, it is eventually revealed that "Selene" is actually none other than Lanfear, one of the most powerful Forsaken from the Age of Legends. Luckily, Moiraine shows up in the nick of time to save Rand.

Right from the beginning of the episode, audiences begin to get the idea that something isn't quite right, as the intro depicts a Forsaken awakening from the Dark One's prison in Shayol Ghul. While you don't get a good look at her face until the end, book readers know all too well who it is and how Rand's newfound relationship will end. This is a pretty dark episode, which is great if you're into the dark and gritty.

7 "Blood Calls Blood"

Season 1, Episode 5 (2021)

Image via Amazon

Season 1 may have featured some of the weaker episodes so far, but there are still a few diamonds in the rough. Namely, the fifth episode. In "Blood Calls Blood," an Aes Sedai camp is attacked by Trollocs, resulting in a huge fight. During the fight, Lan (Daniel Henney) is mortally wounded. Devastated at the loss of her crush, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) taps into the Source for the first time and unleashes a torrent of magic that flattens everyone nearby and brings Lan back from the brink of death.

Magic on this large of a scale hadn't been seen yet, and it makes viewers who aren't familiar with the novels wonder if Nynaeve could be the Dragon Reborn. But it isn't just Nynaeve who gets to tap into her power for the first time. Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) also realizes his true potential as he connects with wolves and uses them to escape the Children of the Light. Oh, and Loial (Hammed Animashaun), a beloved Ogier character makes his first appearance, too, which gives the episode some bonus points.

6 "Eyes Without Pity"

Season 2, Episode 6 (2023)

Image via Amazon

This episode primarily revolves around Egwene's (Madeleine Madden) struggle with being forced into the life of a damane. Her sul'dam, Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones) is a ruthless master and makes every effort to break Egwene's psyche so that she will submit to the orders she is given. This is a scene that is very uncomfortable in the book, but Madeleine Madden brings the scene to life and delivers a superb performance.

Initially, Egwene tries to resist Renna, but it is no use. In the end, she caves and submits to the a'dam collar around her neck. Madden's performance is what really makes the episode, and truthfully, overshadows nearly everything else happening in it. This is why it's one of the more memorable episodes.

5 "Leavetaking"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2021)

Image via Amazon

The very first episode is by far the best of the first season. It establishes all the major characters and showcases the beautiful world that the story takes place in. There's also some great action as the town of Emond's Field is attacked by Trollocs. But the action isn't the only good thing about the episode. It's also the attention to the culture of the Two Rivers, which makes for an interesting ride.

Perhaps most importantly, for fans of the novels, seeing this first episode was a surreal experience. The TV series had finally arrived, and for a lot of long-time fans, this was a thrill that many though they would never see. For this reason, it holds a special place in the hearts of many a book fan. But even if you've never even looked at the books before, it's still a great episode.

4 "Damane"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2023)

Image via Amazon

"Damane" is the audience's first in-depth view of the Seanchan and their culture. The Seanchan are pretty cool villains, but this isn't the only thing that makes the episode special. It's also the first time that fans hear whispers of the Black Ajah, a secret group of Aes Sedai who serve the shadow whilst posing as regular sisters. No sooner does the audience hear of this than it is revealed to be true--the Black Ajah is real, and Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) is one of their agents.

Aside from the Seanchan, Aviendha is first introduced, who is a much-loved character from the books. She and Perrin fighting the Seanchan is one heck of an action scene, with stunts and swordplay that are expertly coordinated. The fight, the new introductions, and the worldbuilding make "Damane" a superb episode.

3 "What Might Be"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2023)

Image via Amazon

This episode has the longest introduction in the entire series, spanning over 20 minutes before the title card is even shown. In this introductory sequence, Nynaeve begins the process of becoming an Accepted in the White Tower. She must pass through three portals, which transport her to a dream-like dimension. These portals show what was, what is, and what may be, respectively. Even though she isn't supposed to stay in the dimension for long, Nynaeve gets hung up on her potential future.

She sees a life of love, where she has married Lan and had a child with him. This life that she could have makes her hesitant to leave the portal and causes her to become trapped inside and fail her test. For the time being, at least. While she is trapped, Egwene repeatedly calls out to her, which eventually releases her and brings her back to the real world. It's such a good episode because it shows Nynaeve's flaws and weaknesses, which make her feel more human. But it also shows Egwene's determination and loyalty to her friends as she spends quite a substantial amount of time trying to free her bestie.

2 "A Taste of Solitude"

Season 2, Episode 1 (2023)

Image via Amazon

After an almost two-year gap, this episode was a welcome release for hungry fans. It introduced a whole slew of fan-favourite characters, including Princess Elayne (Ceara Coveney), who is deemed to be one of the six main characters alongside the other ta'veren. It gives audiences their first glimpse at the hierarchy of the White Tower and shows that Rand has made the ultimate sacrifice by faking his death and going underground until he can learn to hone his powers.

This is also the first time Dónal Finn takes the reins from Barney Harris for the role of Matrim Cauthon. He proves to be a pretty good fit for the role, honestly. The episode features some new scenes that were previously not elaborated on in the books, including an attack by the terrifying Myrddraal, and an intro sequence depicting some sort of cult-like meeting for Darkfriends. This is also when many fans believe quality began to pick up. A lot of readers were disappointed with the first season, but think the series finally found its feet during this second season.

1 "What Was Meant to Be"

'Season 2, Episode 8' (2023)

Image via Amazon

The Season 2 finale really ended things with a bang. In the most climactic episode yet, the main characters finally reunite in the city of Falme. Using their collective skills, they drive the Seanchan from their shores to the lands from whence they came. Not only is it good seeing all the characters together again, but it's the first time we really get to see them at their full power. During the Battle of Falme, Ishamael (Fares Fares) is slain at last, and Rand is proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn for all to see.

Moiraine creates a giant fiery dragon to curl around Falme Tower and announce the Dragon's presence, which is an absolutely stunning visual. Furthermore, audiences get to see Mat blow the Horn of Valere and summon the Heroes of Legend, many of which are easily recognizable if you've read the books. And the cherry on top is the introduction of a new Forsaken, Moghedien (Laia Costa) at the end. What makes this the best episode so far is not just how action-packed it is, but how visually spectacular it is, as well as how important to the story it will later become.

WATCH ON AMAZON

KEEP READING:

10 "Wheel of Time" Book Characters Missing From Season 1