DC and Marvel veteran Jay Oliva has been called to The White Tower by iwot Productions and Squeeze Studios to serve as director for the 3D animated Wheel of Time prequel. As reported by Deadline, the YA project will be set far before the events of Robert Jordan's beloved novel series and the popular Sony series on Prime Video. Work has been steadily conducted on the animated feature for years now with 2024 eyed as a potential release date for the project.

The animated movie is an action-adventure affair centered on a young girl with a special gift whose life changes course forever when evil arrives in her village in the mountains. To tap into her magical powers and save the ones she loves, she must venture forth to The White Tower for guidance. The world is dangerous and cruel for a lone traveler, however, and she'll face many trials along the way. Rebellious and mistrusting, she soon finds that there are far more powerful forces in this world to combat evil than any magic she could possibly dream of.

Currently, no cast members are attached to The White Tower, but it does have a talented writer on board in X-Men: First Class scribe Zack Stentz. Oliva will give life to Stentz's original screenplay, utilizing his years of experience working on several projects between both major comic giants. He's worked in the art department on films like Ant-Man and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but his list of credits as a director is eye-popping with The Dark Knight Returns (Part 1 and Part 2),Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League: War, The Invincible Iron Man, and Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow among his many credits.

Oliva Is Ready to Expand on 'The Wheel of Time' With 'The White Tower'

Image via Prime Video

The White Tower is a huge opportunity for Oliva considering he's a fan of Jordan's novels. He'll get the chance to greatly expand on an already expansive world, and he's more than ready for the challenge. "The rich history of The White Tower has intrigued me, and the expansive backstory of the books gives the creative team the freedom to tell a fresh and imaginative story within the familiar world that was so meticulously crafted by Jordan in The Wheel of Time," he said.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more as The White Tower nears its 2024 release.