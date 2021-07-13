If you're a big fan of The Wheel of Time book series, you might be excited to learn that Zack Stentz has been tapped to write the screenplay for the upcoming movie adaptation. Age of Legends, the screenplay he is poised to pen, is actually the first in a trilogy of movies that are based on Robert Jordan's classic fantasy/sci-fi novels. It's a 14-volume series in total, so it'll be interesting to see how they fit that material into just three movies — especially since (according to Stentz) it looks like Age of Legends is going to focus mainly on a prequel-esque storyline.

Going into further detail, Stentz released a statement of his own, saying, "I've been a fan of Robert Jordan's work for many years, and it is especially his allusions to the origins and backstory of The Wheel of Time that I have always found most intriguing." Age of Legends will be based on the mythos of the White Tower, a ruling body of women who use the One Power to try and keep the peace against insane, destructive men who would wield that same power for chaos and evil.

Should fans of the books be excited about Stentz stepping up and taking on this role? That largely depends on whether or not they are fans of Stentz's most recent work. After all, he also wrote the screenplay for X-Men: First Class and Thor. Both movies have done exceptionally well economically and have earned overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike.

Additionally, Age of Legends and its upcoming sequels won't exist in a vacuum. The storylines explored in the films will also supplement the upcoming TV show from Amazon Prime Video. The movie, meanwhile, will be produced by Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions and Ted Field and Justin Smith of Radar Pictures, as well as executive produced by Eva Longoria, James Leon, and Mike McGuiness.

No distributor or release date has yet been confirmed.

